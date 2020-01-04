Western Kentucky is learning on the fly and winning in the process.
The Hilltoppers never gave up the lead the first time playing against a zone all season, scoring 39 points in the second half against the defense from Rice in a 68-61 victory Saturday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (9-5 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) held off a rally from Rice (8-7, 0-2) by keeping the Owls to just one field goal in the last five minutes.
Carson Williams led the way with 22 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Camron Justice added 13 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 2-0 start in C-USA. WKU secured that effort by making all 14 of its free-throw attempts in the second half after leading by as many as 13 points in the first half.
“Fighting through adversity of picking up two wins in the conference after dropping a couple straight, that’s a good start for us and we’re just hoping to build off that,” Williams said.
The Owls clawed back to tie the game five times in the second half. Drew Peterson’s individual 5-0 run marked the last tie at 58-all with 5:39 left, but Williams took over with back-to-back scores and WKU hit six free throws the rest of the way.
Now the road slate of the conference stretch begins at UAB on Thursday as the team continues to build a new identity without the services of injured center Charles Bassey. WKU dropped the first two games without Bassey against Rhode Island and a 17-point loss at home to Belmont on Dec. 28.
“Anytime you win, it doesn’t have to be pretty,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “A W is a W. In our situation, it’s for sure pretty because we’re trying to play and learn with new schemes and personnel and all that. I can tell you it’s going to be more of a challenge even on a Saturday night after a Thursday night game. (Three) guys played 35 minutes-plus and it’s more difficult to do on the road as it is at home.”
WKU’s second conference win comes two days after it scored 61 points in the second half to beat North Texas, a team that allowed just 61 points per game entering the night. WKU shot 69 percent in that half, then followed it up with another efficient second half against the zone Rice played Saturday.
Stansbury said the Owls played maybe one possession in man defense the second half and the Hilltoppers found a way to never give up the lead despite Rice tying the game on six occasions.
“First time this bunch has seen zone,” Stansbury said. “We jumped out to a big lead early against man and they’re not a zone team, but they wanted to play some zone just to change the tempo and it changed the flow of that game a bunch. The second half we were more efficient.
“Good preparation and we were able to play against a zone and find a way to get the W while we’re learning.”
Josh Anderson helped get the evening rolling with one of his signature emphatic slam dunks for the second score of WKU’s 9-0 run to start. Robert Martin scored on a fast-break layup to put Rice on the board at the 14:36 mark of the first half.
WKU built the lead to 22-9 before the Owls hit three straight 3-pointers to pull within four points. Williams took control the rest of the half with 12 points and six rebounds at the break. Once Justice hit a triple to put WKU up by 13 at the 9:49 mark, the offense cooled off for just nine points the rest of the half.
The Hilltoppers still shot 42 percent from the floor to take a 29-23 lead into halftime.
Rice got off to a 7-0 run early in the second half to tie the game at 32-all on a 3-pointer from Trey Murphy III. The Owls’ third 3-pointer of the half tied it at 46 before Jordan Rawls went on an individual 6-0 run that included his own triple from the right corner and a three-point play with 10:42 to go.
The Owls hung around and tied the game on a few occasions but never moved into the lead.
Williams got the lead back with two tough baskets to make it a four-point lead and the Hilltoppers won it on free throws the rest of the way as Rice went without a field goal in the last five minutes. Anderson had a key block with 1:18 left while the Hilltoppers had a four-point lead that helped take any energy out of Rice.
“I think we learned from previous games, building big leads and letting teams come back,” Anderson said. “That’s been an emphasis for us to not let teams come back when we go up. That was big in the huddle talking about it.”
Anderson finished the night with 11 points and five rebounds with two steals. Jared Savage added eight points and nine rebounds with two assists and Taveion Hollingsworth, one game after playing just 30 seconds in the second half against North Texas, finished with eight points, three rebounds and four assists.
UP NEXT
WKU travels to UAB on Thursday.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury improves to 71-47 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach and 364-213 overall. … WKU extends its all-time series lead to 5-2 over the Owls, including four straight. … The Hilltoppers have made a 3-pointer in 1,024 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Carson Williams’ 22 points and 13 rebounds marked his second double-double of the season. Josh Anderson’s 38 minutes played marked a season-high. … Camron Justice has made seven 3-pointers the last two games after making just six in the previous five contests. … Announced attendance was 4,619.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.