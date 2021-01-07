Due to COVID-19 issues in the Marshall program, the Western Kentucky men's basketball team's home game against the Thundering Herd originally scheduled Jan. 14 has been moved to Jan. 15 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The teams are scheduled to now tip off at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15. The game will still air on CBS Sports Network.
The Hilltoppers’ road game at Marshall on Jan. 17 has not been affected.
WKU is still scheduled to host Louisiana Tech in a two-game series at E.A. Diddle Arena this weekend. Friday's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Marshall's scheduled home series against Charlotte for this weekend was postponed Wednesday due to the Herd not having enough student-athletes stemming from COVID-19, contact tracing and injuries, according to a news release.
