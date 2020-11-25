No exhibition games. No tune-ups. Nothing of the sort.
This college basketball season, teams will jump right into competition, with hopes a delayed start might have helped prepare them.
“Normally you get a little bit of a trial and error playing some exhibition games, playing some so-called buy games early where you can experiment and kind of get in a little bit of a rhythm with your rotations and learn a little bit more about your team before you get thrown into the fire,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Well, we don’t have any of those opportunities. Forget all that.”
Despite that, however, expectations are high in the 2020-21 season for the Hilltoppers. With several pieces returning from last year’s 20-10 team that finished second in C-USA, plus new ones mixed in, WKU is hoping depth and experience can help it to its first league title and trip to the NCAA Tournament in the fifth year under Stansbury.
“We’ve got a veteran group, a lot of experienced guys coming back,” redshirt senior forward Carson Williams said. “It’s just been a different type of year, a much longer preseason, a different type of feel to it, but regardless, everyone’s excited and ready to get going.”
In addition to Williams (14 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game), WKU returns Taveion Hollingsworth (16.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Josh Anderson (10.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Jordan Rawls (7.9 ppg, 2.23 assists per game) as leaders from last year’s team.
The Hilltoppers will also have a fully-healthy Charles Bassey to start the season, as well as point guard Kenny Cooper. The star center sustained a season-ending injury in the team’s Dec. 7 overtime win against Arkansas last year. Cooper transferred from Lipscomb, but had his waiver request denied and he was unable to play last season.
WKU graduated sharpshooters Jared Savage and Camron Justice, but added an outside threat in Davidson transfer Luke Frampton – one of only two players in Davidson history to make at least 100 3-pointers in a season, with Stephen Curry being the other – and junior college transfer Kevin Osawe, who Stansbury says “can make some shots.”
“I think the biggest thing for our team is we’ve just got to get a little bit of rhythm and chemistry to our rotations,” Stansbury said. “That’ll be our challenge.”
The Hilltoppers are feeling plenty motivated entering the season. For the third straight year, WKU was picked by Conference USA coaches to win the league title. WKU finished second in the regular-season league standings in 2019-20, and the league tournament was canceled before the Hilltoppers had a chance to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely been motivation. It’s something that’s been in the back of our minds,” Anderson said. “We feel like we got shorted with the season ending quickly and we didn’t get a chance to play it out. That’s been in the back of our minds and it’s pretty much just motivation for us for this upcoming season.”
The team returned to campus in mid-July for voluntary workouts, and has been practicing and scrimmaging as it awaited the start of the season, which was delayed to Nov. 25 by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
“It’s been a grind. It’s been tough,” Hollingsworth said. “We’ve been working really hard and we’ve been getting prepared for this.”
The Hilltoppers’ experience will be tested early, too, before preparing for a new-look league slate.
Stansbury has preached being flexible and open to adjustments this season, and that’s what the Hilltoppers have had to be. Less than a week before the season began, WKU was scheduled to tip off against Nevada in the Golden Window Classic in Nebraska. That changed Friday when Saint Louis and LSU – WKU’s second scheduled opponent – pulled out.
Now, WKU will start the season in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Wednesday, before playing three games in Louisville’s bubble event, including a Dec. 1 meeting with the Cardinals.
“I don’t think we’ve ever shied away from competition,” Stansbury said. “ ... Competition brings out the best and the worst of you. Well, we need to find out both. We don’t need to come out here of the gate and have a bunch of patsies and then all of a sudden you’re 8-0 going into league play, which is easy to do and a lot of people across the country do that. We’ve never taken that route. I love the competition, I love the opportunities, and we’ve got them.”
WKU is scheduled to begin the Crossover Classic, and season, against Northern Iowa on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The tournament also features Saint Mary’s, Memphis, West Virginia, South Dakota State, VCU and Utah State.
In addition to the Cardinals, WKU will play Prairie View A&M and Little Rock in Louisville, before nonconference home games against Rhode Island, Tennessee Tech and Mississippi Valley State.
C-USA will feature a new 18-game format where schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA campuses, and will host four teams for a two-game series. Teams will also have a home-and-home opportunity with a designated rival opponent. Games will be played back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday, with the exception of WKU’s rivalry game with Marshall, which will take place Jan. 14 and 17.
Expectations are high for WKU entering the season, but the Hilltoppers aren’t focused on preseason rankings. They’ve been picked to win it before and come close, and are hoping to reach the goal this season.
“We’ve been picked to win the conference since my freshman year. That don’t mean anything,” Bassey said. “We’ve got to go out there and just go play, play our game, play the way we play and do what we do.”
- NORTHERN IOWA (25-6) VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY (20-10)
3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Probable starters
NORTHERN IOWA
- AJ Green, g, 6-4, jr. (19.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Noah Carter, f, 6-6, sr. (4.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Austin Phyfe, f, 6-9, r-jr. (11.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg); Tywhon Pickford, g, 6-4, sr. (3.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Antwan Kimmons, g, 6-0, so. (2.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (16.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Kenny Cooper, g, 6-0, r-sr. (9.8 ppg, 4.5 apg%5E); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (15.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (14.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (10.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
Television
ESPNU
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Ben Jacobson (291-174, 14th year; 291-174 overall), NIU; Rick Stansbury (82-52, fifth year; 375-218 overall), WKU
Series record
WKU leads the series 3-0. (WKU won the last meeting 63-57 on Dec. 3, 1982, at E.A. Diddle Arena)
Last time out
Season opener for both.
- 2019-20 stats
%5E2018-19 season{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.