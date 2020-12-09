Western Kentucky finished the regular season strong with wins in its last three games, including a blowout 37-19 victory at Charlotte on Sunday.
The victory marked a completed 11-game regular-season schedule in the middle of a worsening COVID-19 pandemic, but the Hilltoppers made one thing clear after Sunday's win – they didn't want it to be their last time on the field this fall.
Although WKU finished just 5-6, the team is hopeful and believes it deserves to get a bowl game with the NCAA waiving requirements for the 2020 season.
"If you're going to say, 'Hey, let's try to place people and put the best possible scenarios out there, it doesn't matter what the record is,' I would say now, if you look at our full body of work, we're a pretty good football team at the end of the season," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after Sunday's win. "It's not how you start, it's how you finish, and we finished pretty well and we'd like to take it one more time. We'd like an opportunity to play a good opponent in a bowl game. I think that would be exciting for our guys."
The NCAA announced in October it would waive bowl eligibility requirements for the fall and waived the minimum number of contests required for FBS teams. Normally, teams would need to hit the six-win mark and have a .500 record to qualify for bowl games – with exceptions made sometimes – but that is not the case this year, meaning WKU could get a shot with its 5-6 overall record and 4-3 mark in Conference USA play.
"It would be something phenomenal for us," WKU redshirt senior nickelback Trae Meadows said Sunday. "In the regular season last year if we're 5-6, there's no chance we're going to a bowl game. Even if we have the chance to go, that's exciting. This being my senior year, I would love to go to a bowl game, but if not, it's OK because we finished strong today."
C-USA has seven bowl tie-ins, according to WKU athletics director Todd Stewart, but WKU is unsure if or where it could potentially go if it were to be selected. The Hilltoppers expect to know by this weekend – the final weekend of C-USA's regular season before next Friday's championship game.
Many outlets don't include WKU in their bowl projections, but on Sunday, 247Sports projected the Hilltoppers to play Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy's latest projections from Dec. 8 had WKU playing Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl. The previous week McMurphy had WKU in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
WKU believes the way it finished the season shows the type of team it truly is, after a 2-6 start. The Hilltoppers closed the season with a 10-7 win over Southern Miss, a 38-21 win over FIU and with Sunday's 37-19 victory over Charlotte.
The win over the 49ers was the team's best all-around performance of the season, and by far its best offensive showing. The Hilltoppers had 436 yards of offense in the game – 218 rushing and 218 passing.
"I feel like no matter what happens in the four quarters, we're going to give it our all and we're going to make sure we take it to whoever our opponent is," WKU redshirt junior defensive back Dominique Bradshaw said Sunday. "No matter ups and downs, I feel like we're always ready to compete, ready to go, ready to strive for greater, and I feel like greatness is right in front of us.
"As far as a bowl, I think we deserve a chance. We put together a great finishing campaign – we finished out the season real strong. We got a win last (game) against FIU, and then came back here with the wait, and we still win against Charlotte. It's a blessing, man. I feel like we'll get in a bowl game. I feel like it's well deserved for us."
The slow start to the season came against quality competition. WKU lost at Louisville – a Power Five team – and against Liberty, Marshall and at BYU, of which the final three were at one point or currently are in the top 25. The other losses came at UAB and FAU – teams expected to compete for the C-USA championship when the season began.
"We had a tough schedule," Helton said. "It was really front loaded. A lot of good football teams. I look back at the losses we had and we learned a lot."
The last loss came Nov. 7 against the Owls in Boca Raton, Fla., after a strong defensive showing. FAU scored with 2:27 to play and WKU's offense was unable to counter. The loss ended a chance at a winning season.
"The one loss I thought that probably walking off the field that I felt like, 'Man, we let it slip away,' was probably FAU," Helton said. "I think that was good for our football team to feel the bitter taste of how that felt, and from right then and there we said, 'We've got to finish strong.' They took the bull by the horns and made sure that we did finish strong. Just really, really proud of that finish, and hopefully they get one more opportunity to go in a bowl game and try to get another win."
Perhaps the most impressive thing the Hilltoppers have done this season is just play. WKU made it through its first 10 games without having a postponement or cancellation due to COVID-19. The regular-season finale was originally scheduled Nov. 28, but pushed back to Dec. 1 so Charlotte could clear COVID-19 protocols. It was later canceled Nov. 1 due to COVID-19 issues at Charlotte, but rescheduled later that week when Charlotte's game scheduled Dec. 5 against FIU was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at FIU.
WKU is one of only 10 FBS teams out of the 127 that have played this season to reach 11 games so far. Texas State has played 12, while Arkansas State, UTSA, Tulane, NC State, Boston College, Georgia Southern, South Alabama and Syracuse have each played 11.
"I think if you look at it, to play 11 games like we did – I don't even know what we are now. We were one of three teams in the country to play every game. I don't even know what the stat is now," Helton said. "To finish out with a winning record in conference, to finish out how we won down the stretch, to be one of the first teams to finish – I really feel like this team deserves a chance to try to go to a bowl game, especially this year."
A bowl game would be the program's eighth since 2012. The only years WKU did not play in a bowl game during that stretch were 2013 and 2018. In 2013, under Bobby Petrino, WKU went 8-4 with wins over Kentucky and Navy, but the Sun Belt only had two bowls and they went to Louisiana-Lafayette and Arkansas State – the latter of which the Hilltoppers beat in the regular-season finale. WKU went 3-9 in 2018 under Mike Sanford.
The Hilltoppers beat Western Michigan 23-20 last year in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
Lucombe commits to Hilltoppers
Jarett Lucombe, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound wide receiver and defensive end from Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) High School announced his commitment to WKU on Wednesday.
"First and foremost I would like to thank God, for giving me the ability to play this wonderful game of football, without him I would not have gotten to where I am today," Lucombe wrote. "Also I would like to thank my coaches and my teammates for pushing me to my best ability as a individual and making me the person I am. I would like to thank my family for believing in me to accomplish something as great as this. I would like to announce that I am continuing my athletic and academic career as a at Western Kentucky Go Hilltoppers"
Crim, Wright enter portal
WKU defensive back B.J. Crim and linebacker Mario Wright have reportedly entered the transfer portal. The Crim news was reported by 247Sports Transfer Portal and the Wright news by Rivals' NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter account.
Wright appeared in two games as a freshman in 2018 and missed last season due to injury. He has not played this season. Crim has not played the last two seasons, but appeared in three games as a freshman in 2018.
