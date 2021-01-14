After a slow start in Conference USA play, Western Kentucky is hoping to bring the energy to its next series.
The Hilltoppers split their first two series against Charlotte and Louisiana Tech, and are now scheduled to open their C-USA rival series against Marshall at E.A. Diddle Arena at 4 p.m. Friday, before traveling to the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va., for a second game against the Thundering Herd on Sunday.
“If I had that magic pill or magic dust that I could give them to know for sure that we were going to get that fast start, trust me, I would use it, but unfortunately we don’t have no magic pills for that,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “You’ve got to hope you’re prepared mentally. A lot of it’s mental.
“Nobody misses shots on purpose. Sometimes that ball just don’t go in the hole. Mentally sometimes when you’re not sharp, you turn that ball over maybe a few more times than you normally would when you’re sharp. It’s very important to always get off to a fast start.”
WKU (9-4 overall, 2-2 C-USA) had to overcome a deficit to beat the 49ers in its C-USA opener, and again came from behind to force overtime in the loss in the second game of the series. The Hilltoppers survived Louisiana Tech 66-64 in the first meeting last weekend, but got down by as many as 21 points in the first half and weren’t able to complete a comeback in a 63-58 loss Saturday.
“I think the last couple practices have been great, actually. We’ve been out and competing and coach has been talking about bringing our own energy, and I think that’s the thing that we lacked against LA Tech the second game,” said WKU redshirt junior guard Luke Frampton, who grew up roughly 45 minutes from Huntington and was recruited by Marshall out of high school. “We just came out flat-footed and they came out and punched us right in the mouth, and we really didn’t have a response for it until late in the game where it was too late.”
A better start could prove pivotal Friday against Marshall (7-2, 1-1). The Thundering Herd have the ability to score, currently ranking fourth in the league at 80.3 points per game, and can do it in bunches as they proved by overcoming a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Louisiana Tech their last time out. Marshall hasn’t played since Jan. 2, and had its series against Charlotte scheduled for last weekend postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Herd’s program.
Marshall spreads the floor, attempting 26.8 3-pointers per game – the third most in C-USA behind FIU and Rice – and connects on 8.9 per game. Unlike Alabama – a team WKU beat and which also shot a high volume from behind the arc – Marshall spreads the floor and then takes advantage of lobs to the basket, instead of driving like the Crimson Tide, Stansbury said. It helps the Herd get to the free-throw line 17.7 times per game, where they shoot 74.8% – a mark second in C-USA only to WKU’s 79.7%.
“Marshall, they’re a good shooting team, they’ve got really good players, but you’ve got to be able to limit the 2-pointers – those lobs and those dunks. That’s where they beat you at,” Stansbury said. “They’re averaging nine, nine and a half 3s per game. They’re averaging about 80 points, so that’s about 40% of your points come from 3s, so there’s 60% coming from somewhere, and you’ve got to limit those lob-dunks because the way they play, having you spread out.”
The Herd are second in the league in assists at 16.4 per game, and have two of the top four players in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio in Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey. West leads the league in assists at 6.8 per game and ranks 14th in scoring at 13.4 per game, and Kinsey is averaging a conference-best 21.4 points per game.
“Limit penetration, because when people get in the paint that’s when they’re able to kick to shooters, so really just being in help at all times and when they do catch it on the 3-point line, try to run them off,” WKU sophomore guard Jordan Rawls said. “But really, this game is going to be a lot about help defense.”
WKU hasn’t shot particularly well in the early portion of the season. The Hilltoppers rank 10th in C-USA with a field goal percentage of 44.3 and 11th in 3-point percentage at 30.7%.
Charles Bassey leads the team with 16.8 points per game, to go along with a conference-best 11.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 junior center is coming off his fourth C-USA Player of the Week award of the season. Taveion Hollingsworth is averaging 14.8 points per game for WKU, and Josh Anderson, Frampton, Rawls, Dayvion McKnight and Carson Williams are all averaging over 5.5 points per game.
WKU is 18-12 all-time against Marshall, 10-2 at E.A. Diddle Arena and has won three straight games in the series. The Thundering Herd were picked in the C-USA Preseason Poll to finish third in the league behind WKU and North Texas.
Sunday’s series finale is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. CT.
MARSHALL (7-2, 1-1) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (9-4, 2-2)
4 p.m., Friday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
MARSHALL
Taevion Kinsey, g, 6-5, jr. (21.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Jarrod West, g, 5-11, sr. (13.4 ppg, 6.8 apg); Andrew Taylor, g, 6-3, r-so. (7.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg); Jannson Williams, f, 6-9, r-sr. (10.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Obinna Anochili-Killen, f, 6-8, fr. (6.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (14.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, fr. (6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (16.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (5.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (9.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Television
CBS Sports Network
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Dan D’Antoni (120-92, seventh year; 120-92 overall), Marshall; Rick Stansbury (91-56, fifth year; 384-222 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 18-12 (The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 91-84 on Jan. 25, 2020, at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
Marshall won 80-73 at Louisiana Tech on Jan. 2; WKU lost 63-58 at home to Louisiana Tech on Saturday.{&end}
