HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Western Kentucky’s offense had built a rhythm with clean execution. It finally developed to the point where a week ago they were able to execute a few trick plays for touchdowns.
That also led to turnover-free football in the two games leading up to Marshall. It helped put the Hilltoppers (5-3 overall, 4-1 Conference USA) atop the C-USA East Division standings with momentum that suggested things were finally clicking for a unit desperately trying to trade field goals for touchdowns.
On Saturday at Marshall, they learned pretty quickly how critical a mistake-free game can be against the top-level teams in the conference.
WKU’s turnovers on the first two possessions led to touchdowns for Marshall that forced the Hilltoppers to claw from behind in a 26-23 loss Saturday.
“I feel like we started slow offensively and defensively,” WKU wide receiver Lucky Jackson said. “We all got stronger as the game went on and we finished strong. I feel like that slow start got the best of us.”
Marshall turned those two turnovers – a Jahcour Pearson interception and a Ty Storey fumble – into a 14-0 jump that carried enough momentum for it to build a 23-7 lead by the third quarter. Although Storey and the offense settled down and scored 16 unanswered points, proper ball security could’ve been the difference in a good start.
WKU started with a solid drive by converting two first downs on the first three plays. Then when wide receiver Jahcour Pearson attempted a pass on a reverse; his mark was way off as Kereon Merrell sat waiting for it at the Marshall 33-yard line.
Marshall scored six plays later and WKU turned the ball over again. Running back Gaej Walker had a couple of hard runs and Jackson had a 13-yard reception on the drive. Facing third-and-2, Storey stepped back to throw and simply dropped the ball as he started to make his throwing motion.
Marshall scored three plays later to go up 14-0 and Cory Munson missed a 32-yard field goal attempt.
Three drives, three empty possessions in WKU’s start.
“We know we’re a better offense than that and we have to take care of the ball and make the most of these drives,” Jackson said. “We were putting together positive plays, but we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. Just turn those long drives into touchdowns. Field goals aren’t necessarily bad, but we can’t have turnovers.”
Helton said Marshall’s defense got after WKU quickly. Led by Omari Cobb and Tyler Brown, the Thundering Herd had 15 sacks in two games entering Saturday’s homecoming contest. They got to Storey for four sacks.
“They got after us,” Helton said. “They came out hot and fast and made plays and we turned the ball over. We were moving the ball, but we turned it over twice. We were having a game, but just the mistakes offensively were the turnovers.
“They were a big, strong football team and our kids hung in there. We had our chance to win.”
Helton talks strategy on timeouts
WKU’s coach spoke candidly about his strategy for icing Justin Rohrwasser’s 53-yard field goal attempt to win the game for Marshall. Helton was visibly displeased that the kicker was allowed to follow through with the kicking routine even after the whistle blew the play dead because he called a timeout.
“I told them I was going to call it early after the first one and the kid kicked it,” Helton said. “The second time I said I’m going to call it very early now and make sure he doesn’t kick this again. It ended up happening.
“I don’t think there’s a rule that keeps a kid from not kicking it. The officials are trying to do their job. … I don’t have anything against the official or anything. Technically, I don’t think there’s a rule against that. I was just trying to prevent it from happening and felt like I wish it could’ve happened. That’s up to their discretion as an official.”
