Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SUSTAINED WIND OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH. A FEW INSTANCES OF 50 MPH WINDS ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN INDIANA. * WHEN...NOW THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES TRAVELING ALONG EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADWAYS MAY HAVE DIFFICULTY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING HOURS. LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND UNLESS THEY ARE PROPERLY SECURED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&