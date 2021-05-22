With its back against the wall, the Western Kentucky softball team came ready to play Saturday.
WKU hit two home runs in the first inning and survived the first elimination game of the NCAA Tournament's Athens Regional by beating UNC Greensboro 8-4 at Jack Turner Stadium.
Paige Carter led off the bottom of the first with a stand-up double and two batters later Kennedy Sullivan launched a two-run homer over the wall in left-center. Brylee Hage followed with a single, and Taylor Sanders then made it a 4-0 WKU lead by sending a second ball over the wall in left-center.
For the Hilltoppers, it was beating UNCG at its own game. The Spartans were tied for fifth in the country with 89 total home runs entering the NCAA Tournament.
WKU added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth, starting with an RBI double from Sullivan to make it a 5-0 lead, before a bases-clearing double from Hage to make it 8-0.
UNCG continued to fight, extending the game with four runs in the top of the fifth to make it 8-4. Jordan Gontram hit an RBI single and Maycin Brown hit a three-run homer to left-center to get the Spartans back within four.
WKU replaced starting pitcher Shelby Nunn with Katie Gardner for the final out in the inning, and Gardner closed out the win from there to keep the season alive. Nunn finished with four runs allowed on three hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. She struck out three. Gardner pitched the final 2 1/3 innings without allowing a hit or walk.
Morgan Scott took the season-ending loss for UNCG, allowing eight runs – four earned – on nine hits and two walks. She struck out four batters.
WKU was forced into the elimination game with a six-inning, 11-3 loss to host Georgia on Friday in both team's first games of the event. UNCG opened the Athens Regional with a 2-0 loss to Duke, and the Bulldogs beat the Blue Devils 1-0 to earn the first spot in Sunday's regional final.
Saturday's second elimination game between WKU and Duke did not end before the Daily News' press deadline. Visit bgdailynews.com for full coverage.