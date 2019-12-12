Western Kentucky waited a week to learn its bowl destination and opponent, then saw it’ll be another three weeks until that game actually happens.
That means the Hilltoppers will go exactly one month in between games. Keeping practices fresh and light is important in WKU’s preparation to play Western Michigan on Dec. 30 in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas.
“We have to take this game just as serious as the other games from a preparation standpoint and with this much time, It’s easy for guys to get relaxed or slack off, but coach Helton and our staff are harping on us to stay into it,” WKU redshirt senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson said. “We still have to take the necessary steps to come home with a win.”
WKU (8-4) is allowed 15 practices leading up to the bowl game that was three weeks from the date the game was announced. It’s the latest the Hilltoppers will play compared to their previous five bowl appearances. The Little Caesar’s Pizza Bowl in Detroit in 2012 was on Dec. 26. The other four bowls all came before Christmas.
“It’s a little different, practice-wise,” redshirt junior safety Devon Key said. “Coach is giving us a chance to go home for a couple of days. I really enjoy the later game.”
Practices have been reduced by about 45 minutes with a balance of keeping players loose and still focused on the game plan against the Broncos. The team will have a few days off during Christmas and fly out to Dallas on Dec. 27.
“You’re getting ready to play the game and try to keep the kids motivated and keep from getting bored,” WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said. “We’ve got a long time before the game starts. You try to do some things with them, get your young guys in there a bit and almost steal a couple of practices for those guys. We’ll start narrowing it down here in the next week or so.”
“We have a motto around here that the hay is never in the barn. There’s always something. Even if a play comes up the morning of the game, we’ll install it and get it ready to go. The game planning part is no different, you just have longer to do it. Keeping the guys fresh mentally and physically fresh will be the most important thing.”
Jackson and Key both said they’re simply excited to be practicing in December, a time that brings a different attitude around the locker room knowing the prize of a postseason game is already secured. WKU didn’t experience that last year when it went 3-9, marking the first time since 2013 it wouldn’t play in a bowl game.
The Hilltoppers won three straight to close the regular season to finish 8-4, making it the third biggest win improvement from 2018-19 in the FBS this season.
“It’s a big bowl game for us, knowing we haven’t been in a year,” Key said. “We have to go down there and show we’re back. Getting in that groove that Western is back at the top.
“Great really to be practicing for another game we get to play with these seniors. Last game against Middle (Tennessee) we put it out there for the seniors so we could get that win at home and (now we want to) send them out the right way getting this last bowl game win.”
