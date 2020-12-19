TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The third time was the charm against Power Five teams this season for the Western Kentucky men's basketball team.
The Hilltoppers took a lead on a goaltending call after a Charles Bassey offensive rebound – part of his 27-point, 12-rebound afternoon – with 23 seconds to play, and came up with a stop at the other end to beat Alabama 73-71 after being in foul trouble throughout the afternoon Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.
"A lot of teams were hesitant to play us, so give Alabama some credit for giving us a shot to come down here and play – that's number one. Number two, any time you go on the road and win in college basketball today, it's never easy. I don't care who you're playing," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "For our guys to come on the road and I don't want to say the SEC, but it's the SEC, and we all feel like we're the same, but the SEC from perception-wise and to do it the way we did it – we did it without Taveion (Hollingsworth), basically."
It's WKU's (6-2) ninth win over a Power Five team since 2017, but the first this season. The Hilltoppers fell in a close game to West Virginia in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic final in Sioux Falls, S.D., and followed it with the team's worst showing in a loss at Louisville on Dec. 1.
On Saturday in Tuscaloosa, the Hilltoppers led for the majority of the game. WKU was ahead for 28:53, compared to Alabama's (4-3) 4:58, but the final 23 seconds of the Hilltoppers' lead time was the part that mattered.
"It's definitely a big win," WKU sophomore guard Jordan Rawls said. "We know that coming to an SEC school and winning at their place, it's definitely not easy to do, so we're just glad we could get it done."
Alabama took a three-point lead with 2:03 to play on a layup from Herbert Jones, but WKU scored six of the final seven points from there. Rawls went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the closing minutes as part of his career-high 20-point game, and Charles Bassey grabbed an offensive rebound on a miss from Josh Anderson as the shot clock was winding down. Bassey's putback attempt went off the glass and then was deflected by an Alabama player to give WKU the 73-71 lead.
"We knew coming here was going to be tough, we knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we kept our cool and we just played our game from first half to second half and we got the win," Bassey said. "Like coach said, there's no game this year that's going to be easy. Every game is going to be tough. We've just got to get ready to play."
Jones missed a layup in traffic at the other end, Anderson grabbed the rebound and WKU ran out the clock in a game that was added to the schedule Monday – less than a week before it was played.
Bassey finished with 27 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field and 5 of 8 shooting from the free-throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Rawls was thrust into a larger role throughout the game due to foul trouble from guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Kenny Cooper – who combined to play just 24 minutes in the game. Rawls knocked down two of WKU's 3-pointers, and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Jones led Alabama with 16 points, Jaden Bruner had 14 and Jaden Shackelford had 12. The Crimson Tide are next scheduled to host East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
WKU took a 33-32 lead into halftime with the help of 13 first-half points and six rebounds from Bassey, and 11 off the bench from Rawls after Cooper and Hollingsworth each picked up their second fouls less than four minutes into the game. The two, plus fellow starter Josh Anderson, were scoreless in the half.
The Hilltoppers led for the majority of the opening 20 minutes and by as many as six after two free throws from Luke Frampton. Alabama took a 29-28 lead with two free throws from Jordan Bruner with 1:57 to play in the period and three lead changes followed, with the final coming on an offensive rebound and layup from Rawls with 10.6 seconds left – two of WKU's 16 second-chance points in the half.
Alabama shot just 3 of 16 (19%) from 3-point range in the first half, but took advantage of 11 WKU turnovers that it turned into 15 points.
"The first half we turned the ball over too many times and they got out in transition," Stansbury said. " ... It became a little bit more of a controlled game the second half. We went to the line, made our free throws down the stretch and got that one extra stop that you have to have.
"Like I just told our team, it counts as one win or one loss, but I think we all know that's a special win any time you can go on the road and do it the way we did it."
WKU was prepared for the Crimson Tide to shoot a large volume of 3-pointers – they averaged over 30 attempts per game and were shooting 29.7% entering – and got warm to start the second half, knocking down three of the first six they took. The final, from Bruner, tied the game 47-all with 13:01 left. The Hilltoppers grew their lead to five twice from there, before Alabama battled back both times.
WKU is scheduled to close nonconference play with a 6 p.m. game against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena, before opening Conference USA play with games Jan. 1 and 2 at Charlotte.
