Western Kentucky's men’s and women’s basketball’s games this week against Old Dominion have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarch program.
Additional information on schedule changes and tickets will be available at a later date.
The Hilltoppers are now slated to next play two road contests at Florida Atlantic the weekend of Feb. 5-6. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to host FAU on the same dates.
