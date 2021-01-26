210117-sports-Women's B-Ball WKU vs Marshall_outound 7.jpg
Western Kentucky women's basketball head coach Greg Collins gives some direction to Hope Sivori (1) in a game against visiting Marshall at E.A. Diddle Arena Sunday Jan. 17 in Bowling Green.

 Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News

Western Kentucky's men’s and women’s basketball’s games this week against Old Dominion have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarch program.

Additional information on schedule changes and tickets will be available at a later date.

The Hilltoppers are now slated to next play two road contests at Florida Atlantic the weekend of Feb. 5-6. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to host FAU on the same dates.

