Rick Stansbury’s coaching philosophy starts at the free-throw line. Making more foul shots than the opposition attempts has not just become an overwhelming statistical advantage for Western Kentucky and the key to most victories, but it’s been central to most of the Hilltoppers’ comeback victories this season.
That’s why there was no panic when everyone except those in WKU’s huddle believed a loss was inevitable with Louisiana Tech leading by 17 with 5:51 remaining.
“Five minutes is a long time,” Stansbury said. “It gets tighter at two minutes but in college basketball nowadays, anything can happen. Don’t panic, a lot of time. We’ve got to stop the clock some and get it to the free-throw line.”
WKU’s 95-91 overtime win against Louisiana Tech devoted much of the attention – rightly so – to Taveion Hollingsworth, whose 43 points were the most by a Hilltopper in nearly 50 years (Jim McDaniels, 49, 1971). But the Hilltoppers won it by hitting 21 free throws over the last five minutes of regulation and overtime.
WKU (19-9 overall, 12-4 Conference USA) made 10 straight foul shots in the last five minutes of the second half and then went 11-of-14 from the line in overtime.
For the game, WKU hit a season-high 32-of-36 free-throw attempts.
“Be aggressive,” Hollingsworth said of the late-game approach. “We were hustling and just playing our hearts out. It got us the win.”
It’s a formula to all Stansbury-coached teams and has been the biggest difference this season in comeback victories. Over Stansbury’s 18-year head coaching career, his teams have shot 2,946 more free throws than their opponents have attempted.
The Hilltoppers have made 151 more free throws (499) than their opponents have attempted (348) through 28 games. KenPom measures that free-throw defense efficiency rate as the third-best in the country.
That philosophy has helped produce eight come-from-behind victories out of WKU’s 12 conference wins. Five have been double-digit rallies.
The first of those came in the C-USA opener against North Texas on Jan. 2. The Mean Green led by 15 early in the second half. Then WKU made 16 free throws while UNT attempted just five in the second half.
On Jan. 16 against Old Dominion, WKU trailed by 12 with 3:31 to go. Hollingsworth scored the last nine points and hit the game-winning layup and foul shot with three seconds remaining, but the Hilltoppers scored 11 of their final 17 points from the free-throw line.
Once again in that game, WKU made 24 free throws while the Monarchs attempted just 13.
Two days later against Charlotte, Hollingsworth was perfect on 13 foul shots, the Hilltoppers went 27-of-31 from the foul line and the 49ers attempted just 13.
Free throws haven’t told every story of WKU’s memorable comeback wins. On Jan. 22, Marshall led by 19 in the first half only for the Hilltoppers to fight back for the second-largest rally since 2002. They also trailed Southern Miss by 10 at halftime, only to grind out a 14-of-18 mark at the line in the second half.
Saturday’s 17-point comeback tied for the fourth-largest comeback win since 2002.
“I really just don’t think there’s any desperation in this team,” senior guard Camron Justice said. “We never feel that we’re out of it. There might be a lot of people who do think we’re out of it, but there’s not one person sitting on that bench that doesn’t think we’re going into every game coming out victorious. Whether there’s three minutes left and we’re down 17, down two or ahead 10. Every single time we’re out there, we’re going out to be victorious.”
