Western Kentucky has fared well against most of Conference USA under Tyson Helton since his arrival ahead of the 2019 season, but the Hilltoppers have struggled to find wins over Florida Atlantic and Marshall.
Now, those two are what stand between WKU and the C-USA championship game.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to close the regular season against the Owls and Thundering Herd in back-to-back weeks, starting Saturday with an 11 a.m. game against FAU at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“We’re very motivated. We’ve actually played great games against these guys,” WKU senior safety Antwon Kincade said. “ ... It’s very intense, man. It’s incredible competition. We look forward to playing these last couple games. I’m glad we scheduled these last couple games like this to end the season off with a bang. It’s going to be very important for us to come in. We haven’t beat those guys since I got here, so it’s going to be one great W just to get a victory.”
The Hilltoppers (6-4 overall, 5-1 C-USA) have won five straight games and sit in the driver’s seat in the league’s East Division. The Tops’ only league loss came to still-undefeated UTSA in their C-USA opener. FAU (5-5, 3-3) has hit a rough patch the last two weeks with losses at home to Marshall – which is right behind WKU in the standings with a 4-2 league mark – and at Old Dominion, and the Owls would love to cause some commotion in the standings late in the year.
But if WKU wants to head to the Dec. 3 C-USA championship game, where it would likely face UTSA or UAB from the West – the two play this weekend – the Hilltoppers need to turn the tides against FAU and Marshall.
Under Helton, WKU is 15-2 against C-USA opponents other than FAU and Marshall but is a combined 0-4 against the Owls and Herd.
FAU leads the series with the Hilltoppers 9-3 and has won the past four meetings between the two programs, including a 10-6 game last season in Boca Raton, Fla., where the Owls scored late to go ahead and eventually win.
Marshall leads the series with WKU 8-4 and has won the last four meetings in that series, too. The Herd blew out the Hilltoppers last season 38-14 on their way to the league championship game, but each of the three meetings prior were decided by one possession.
The first focus in turning those series around is FAU.
“It just comes down to all the things you talk about every week,” Helton said. “We’ve got to play great defense and get off the field defensively and give our offense opportunities to get on the field and we’ve got to go score offensively, take care of the football. FAU’s a very explosive team. They’ve got a lot of very good skill players, really good team, so it’s going to take everything we’ve got to go win this game. It’s just taking care of our business and controlling what we need to control.”
During its current five-game winning streak, WKU’s defense has been outstanding. It has allowed an average of just 18.8 points over the last five games and hasn’t allowed more than 21 in any of those contests, while much of the scoring has come after the game is well out of reach for opponents. The Hilltoppers have applied pressure to opposing quarterbacks and turned those teams over during that stretch, which has included 10 interceptions in the last two games alone.
WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum calls FAU a “dynamic group” and another spread offense that “work well together.” Miami transfer quarterback N’Kosi Perry has thrown for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns to four interceptions on 159-of-269 passing, and eight Owls have more than 100 yards receiving this season, led by LaJohntay Wester’s 560 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions. Johnny Ford leads the rushing attack with 735 yards and five scores on 109 attempts.
“It’s going to start with just playing well,” Crum said. “I think, talking about this game first, we’ve got to tackle well defensively. Space game, good athletes – that’s what the space game does, right? It makes you tackle one-on-one. Then we’ve got to do our best to try to stay on top of the routes and don’t let the quarterback hold the ball – we’ve got to do our best to affect the quarterback, make sure our D-line is doing a good job of controlling it and doing a good job in the run and pass – they’ll mix it up – so we’ve just got to be on top of our game.”
WKU’s offense, which has topped C-USA throughout the year, will be up against an FAU team that has the fifth-best scoring defense in C-USA at just 23 points allowed per game, and Helton said the Owls have “probably one of the best red zone defenses in the country.” The Hilltoppers have the top red zone offense in the league, scoring 89.1% of the time down there, while FAU’s red zone defense tops C-USA and is fourth-best nationally, allowing opponents to score just 63.2% of the time.
"Once again, a bunch of good teams in this league. Very athletic, coached really, really well. Very multiple defensively, do a lot of fronts, a lot of different things in the back end. Not a whole lot of complicated blitzing and some of those things, but they're just coached really well. They play hard. A veteran team, too," WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. "They're going to come ready to roll. They're on a two-game skid, so they need one big time and we're going to get their best shot this weekend."