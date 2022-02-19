The Western Kentucky track & field team had two performances on the first day of the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships that made the WKU Hilltopper indoor record book.
Devon Montgomery cleared a personal best 4.74 meters in the pole vault, the third-best mark in program history. The men’s distance medley relay squad of Clint Sherman, Jordan Eddy, Trey Kraimer and Dedrick Troxell ran a 10:09.13 relay time, the fourth-best in program history. Both performances placed fifth in their events, scoring four points for the Hilltopper squad.
Four other performances put points on the board for WKU at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday. Savannah Heckman placed fourth in the women’s 5k, the entire squad’s best finish of the day, to pick up five points for the women’s side.
In the women’s weight throw, Ajla Basic and Aitana Safont Falomir placed fifth and seventh, respectively, after both logging major personal bests on the day. Basic threw 17.97 meters, while Falomir recorded a 17.74-meter throw.
Finishing out the scoring Saturday was Brett Brannon. He finished sixth in the men’s weight throw, picking up three points, with a throw of 17.46 meters.
As a team, the men are currently in eighth with 11 points while the women are in 10th, also with 11 points.
Multiple Hilltoppers qualified for finals events out of Saturday’s preliminary races. Demetrius Rolle will be running in the finals of the 60-meter after notching a new PR of 6.72. Cedric Johnson qualified for the hurdle finals after finishing sixth out of qualifying.
Both Sherman and Troxell are moving on from prelims to finals in the mile as well. Sherman finished top two in his heat with a time of 4:16.31, while Troxell qualified as an at-large with a time of 4:12.09.
Action for WKU starts Sunday with the women’s high jump, men’s shot put and men’s triple jump, all beginning at 10 a.m. CT. The track will start with the finals of the men’s mile at noon.