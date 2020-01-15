Being more self-conscience about minor details has helped Western Kentucky become a team that’s done well taking care of the basketball.
The thin lineup is forcing the Hilltoppers to play smarter.
“We have a small lineup and small margin for error,” junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “You can’t be turning the ball over and can’t be doing the silly things we’re usually doing. We’ve kind of outgrew that and matured and we’re trying to do the right thing now. Hopefully we can still do that.”
WKU has started the conference stretch limiting live-ball turnovers, an area which usually leads to transition scores for opposing teams that can swing momentum. The Hilltoppers have limited such mistakes and hope that trend continues when Old Dominion visits E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff on CBS Sports Network.
“We’re taking care of the ball much better,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “That’s the one area we have to find ways to improve on to offset other areas we’re not as good in.”
In the last five games, WKU (10-6 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) is averaging 9.3 turnovers per game – the fewest in C-USA by two – while leading league play in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Before WKU’s game at Middle Tennessee where it committed a higher rate of self-inflicted turnovers, the Hilltoppers had a four-game stretch of 8.3 turnovers per game, the first time since the 1972-73 season they put together four games with 10 turnovers or less.
“We haven’t had a lot of those live-ball turnovers,” Stansbury said. “We’ve gotten much better in those areas. The longer we can play together, find some rhythm and continuity both offensively and defensively I think all those areas can continue to get better.”
Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytic measurements identifies turnovers not forced by a defense as non-steal turnovers, which usually includes violations like traveling, errant passes out of play and offensive fouls.
By that separation, WKU averaged 4.25 non-steals in its first three conference games against North Texas, Rice and UAB. The Hilltoppers weren’t as tight in that area with 12 non-steal violations against Middle Tennessee, but effectiveness in the paint and a sizeable lead throughout the game didn’t allow that statistic to affect the outcome.
And the Hilltoppers aren’t letting much get by them on steals, allowing just eight points per game off turnovers in C-USA games.
“Just playing smart,” Hollingsworth said. “Play the way you’re supposed to play and how coach lets you know how to win.”
WKU’s lineup will remain thin against Old Dominion with senior Camron Justice still sidelined with a back injury. Stansbury said the guard will be a game-time decision, but is unlikely to play as rest from a bulging disc has been the best option for Justice, who was also inactive at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
That moved freshman Jordan Rawls into the starting point guard role and allowed Hollingsworth to move down to the shooting guard position. Rawls has had 13 assists against five turnovers in four conference games, including eight assists in his two starts against UAB and Middle Tennessee.
“He’s growing,” Hollingsworth said. “You can see from game-to-game he’s starting to realize this is what you do. He’s really taken that in and for him to have less turnovers and to be a freshman point guard, that shows a lot.”
Thursday night’s return to Diddle Arena will be a rematch of last season’s C-USA Tournament championship game that the Monarchs won 62-56. Xavier Green had 16 points in that game with three 3-pointers that provided the dagger in the Hilltoppers’ season. He currently leads the Monarchs (6-10, 2-1) with 13.1 points per game and is joined by returner Jason Wade (9.8 ppg), Clemson transfer AJ Oliver (11.5 ppg) and junior college addition Malik Curry (9.3 ppg) as the team’s top scorers.
Old Dominion is also reshaping its style with the graduation of defending C-USA Player of the Year B.J. Stith and midseason losses to Marquis Godwin and Dajour Dickens to the transfer portal.
“Been in some tight games and lost some pieces,” Stansbury said. “Just beat Middle and UAB, a team we weren’t able to beat. Nothing is easy where we’re at.”
Old Dominion (6-10, 2-1) at Western Kentucky (10-6,3-1)
7 p.m. CST, Thursday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (13.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, fr. (7.7 ppg, 1.3 apg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
Old Dominion – Malik Curry, g, 6-1, jr. (9.3 ppg, 3.5 apg); AJ Oliver, g, 6-5, r-so. (11.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Xavier Green, g, 6-6, r-jr. (13.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Jason Wade, f, 6-5, so. (9.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Aaron Carver, c, 6-7, r-sr. (4.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg)
TV – CBS Sports Network
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (72-48, fourth year; 365-214 overall), Western Kentucky; Jeff Jones (146-77 seventh season; 503-364 overall) Old Dominion.
Series Record: Old Dominion leads the all-time series 21-19. Old Dominion won the last meeting 62-56 in the Conference USA Tournament Championship on March 16, 2019 in Frisco, Texas.
Last time out Western Kentucky won 69-53 at Middle Tennessee on Saturday; Old Dominion lost 53-47 at Charlotte on Saturday.
