WKU SOFTBALL Hilltoppers' midweek doubleheader at Chattanooga canceled Daily News Mar 14, 2022 Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Western Kentucky's softball doubleheader at Chattanooga slated for Wednesday has been canceled. A makeup date has not been set. The Hilltoppers will host Conference USA foe UTEP this weekend for a three-game series.