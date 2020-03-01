DENTON, Texas – The very strength Western Kentucky has held over every opponent turned to haunt the Hilltoppers when it mattered most.
North Texas cashed in on WKU’s mishaps and celebrated a regular season conference championship on its home floor.
The Hilltoppers had victory within reach during regulation, but missed free throws forced overtime and ultimately decided a 78-72 loss at North Texas on Sunday afternoon. The Mean Green (20-10 overall, 14-3 Conference USA) are the C-USA regular-season champions with the No. 1 seed locked up for the conference tournament next week.
WKU (19-10, 12-5) will have to settle for second in the league standings after the worst game this season at the free-throw line. Taveion Hollingsworth had an opportunity to nearly secure the win on two free throws with five seconds left in regulation, but WKU’s best free-throw shooter missed both shots to force overtime.
The Hilltoppers made 1-of-2 foul shots in overtime, while the Mean Green hit all seven free-throw attempts.
WKU finished 10-of-18 from the stripe, a 56 percent clip to mark its worst rate of the year in an area that’s been its overwhelming advantage.
“Make one free throw and we win the game,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “That gets magnified towards the end.”
One game after Hollingsworth’s memorable 43-point game in a win over Louisiana Tech, the junior still led WKU with 22 points but went scoreless in the final 14:30 of play. His only two opportunities at the free-throw line came when he drove the lane for the go-ahead score and picked up a foul with five seconds to go.
But despite Hollingsworth’s drought, WKU still made just four field goals in the last six minutes, including a scoreless stretch in the last 2:17 as North Texas closed the gap.
“We’re not in a position to be competing for a championship without Taveion or to be at that point in the game without Taveion,” Carson Williams said.
WKU entered the day ranked fifth nationally in free-throw percentage (79.2 percent) and sixth in free throws made (499). Three days ago against Louisiana Tech, WKU made a season-high 32 free throws on 36 attempts.
“Just going down the stretch, we’ve got to make free throws,” Josh Anderson said. “We lost the game and did that to ourselves. Just make better basketball plays. Free throws are the most important thing and we just missed them.”
Williams scored 19 points and brought in nine rebounds and a career-best six assists. Anderson dropped in 16 points and a 3-pointer that helped WKU take a lead late in the second half.
Javion Hamlet, a candidate for C-USA Player of the Year, scored 25 points for North Texas, which celebrated its first regular season conference championship since 1989. He led all scorers with 25 points and nine assists. Thomas Bell dropped in 20 points and eight rebounds.
“Hamlet is the difference,” Stansbury said. “He’s the guy who scores baskets for himself and creates for other people, too. He got 25 and we tried everything, double him, zoned him some, you can’t zone a lot because you turn too many 3-point shooters loose and they’re the best 3-point shooting team in the league. No matter how good they were, we still had an opportunity to finish it out.”
Hollingsworth had the first seven points to help WKU build a 10-4 lead at the first timeout. Those scores included a breakaway dunk and a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Hamlet and Umoja Gibson gave North Texas its first lead at 14-13 at the 12:45 mark. The rest of the half featured five lead changes and three ties.
After WKU took a 29-25 lead on a dunk from Anderson and an alley-oop from Hollingsworth to Savage, the Mean Green went on an 11-2 run to close the half.
The Hilltoppers were scoreless in the last 2:12 before halftime and trailed by five going into the locker room when Hamlet hit a floater at the buzzer for the 36-31 North Texas lead.
Hamlet had 14 points at the break, leading the Mean Green to shoot 50 percent from the field with five 3-pointers.
WKU retook the lead briefly at 44-43 with an individual five-point burst from Williams and a layup from Hollingsworth. North Texas held no more than a two-possession lead until Williams tied it back up with his third 3-pointer.
Anderson scored on the next possession with his first 3-pointer in nine games to give WKU a 58-55 lead. That came in the center of an 8-0 run that saw WKU take its largest lead at 62-55 with under five minutes to go.
WKU capitalized from the bonus and led by seven points with 4:58 left. Going into Sunday, the Hilltoppers were 14-1 when holding the lead with 5:00 left.
But the Mean Green challenged that with a 6-0 run to tie it at the 2:17 mark. Neither team scored the rest of regulation. Hamlet committed a turnover with 29 seconds remaining to give WKU a chance at the final shot of regulation. Hollingsworth drove and picked up a foul with five seconds left, but missed both free throws. North Texas didn’t get a shot off as time expired and the game went to overtime for the third time in the last four meetings.
Justice and Savage hit their first 3-pointers of the game in the overtime period. Savage’s triple gave WKU a 69-68 lead with 2:29 left in the period. North Texas took the lead from there and never let it go. North Texas went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in overtime and 19-of-22 for the game.
“That’s a tough loss for sure,” Williams said. “All our guys wanted that and you could see that in the fight they had. I’m happy with our effort. We fought from start to finish. I’ve got no complaints.”
UP NEXT
WKU wraps up the regular season at FIU on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 81-52 in his fourth season as WKU’s head coach. … The Hilltoppers are now 23-6 over North Texas. The Mean Green snapped WKU’s 11-game winning streak in the series. Stansbury is 6-1 in his career against the Mean Green. … The Hilltoppers are now 3-2 in overtime games this season. … WKU has hit a 3-pointer in 1,039 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987. … WKU’s 56 percent free-throw rate was its worst since making 4-of-7 (57 percent) foul shots at Wright State on Dec. 3. … Carson Williams’ six assists marked a career-high. … Taveion Hollingsworth’s 22-point game is his eighth-game this year scoring at least 20 points. His conference average is now 18.4 points per game … Announced attendance at The Super Pit was 4,471.
