FRISCO, Texas – The final blow to Western Kentucky’s season was felt all around college basketball.
The Hilltoppers won’t have an opportunity to get up from this one. It’s all over.
The cancellation of the men’s and women’s Conference USA tournaments and the NCAA Tournament on Thursday brought a sudden end to the college basketball season with no official champion.
The 2019-20 WKU season was one of pain and redemption, heartbreak and resiliency.
“You don’t think these group of guys came down here with something in mind?,” said Rick Stansbury, who ends his fourth year as WKU’s coach without a championship of any sort. “Mentally, I couldn’t have felt better about the mission they were coming on.”
The Hilltoppers were picked to win the league in the preseason poll and went through roster shakeups that put those predictions in question from the outside looking in. But WKU overcame the loss of star center Charles Bassey and the ineligibility news of Kenny Cooper and turned in another 20-win season and earned a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
C-USA announced the cancellation of its tournament Thursday morning before the quarterfinals were set to begin in the wake of a nationwide pandemic for COVID-19. WKU was scheduled to play UAB at 8:30 p.m. that night.
For the past two seasons, WKU reached the conference tournament championship. The Hilltoppers fell by one point to Marshall in 2018 and lost by six to Old Dominion in the final last year.
Thursday would’ve started a three-games-in-three-days stretch where WKU felt it had the pieces clicking to make a run and finally end the NCAA Tournament drought going on seven years.
“I was looking forward to going over there and coaching this bunch because I felt they were on a mission,” Stansbury said. “There’s a fine line with any of those eight teams left.”
This season’s WKU roster included the most returning guard experience Stansbury had ever had. Between senior guard/forward Jared Savage, junior guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson and sophomore center and professional prospect Charles Bassey, the Hilltoppers were returning 75.2 percent of their scoring, 64.1 percent of their rebounding, 48.4 of their assists, 74.1 percent of their blocks and 69.4 percent of their steals.
Bassey’s return pumped even more energy into what the season could’ve been since the 6-11 center tested the waters of the NBA draft, then opted to come back for a “maturity” season as a sophomore.
WKU started 5-0 and got to 7-3 before the Arkansas game Dec. 7. With just over three minutes left in regulation, Bassey suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg, a season-ending injury that would require six to nine months of healing.
Just days later, WKU learned that Kenny Cooper wasn’t granted a waiver to play immediately after transferring from Lipscomb. Stansbury planned to use the Nashville native as the team’s primary point guard, but instead had to use Hollingsworth at that position until reclassified freshman Jordan Rawls was comfortable enough to take over that role.
WKU got off to a 7-1 start in Conference USA, with an early win over North Texas giving the Hilltoppers the tiebreaker for first in the standings. But two losses at Florida Atlantic and FIU without production from the bench set them back in the standings.
It didn’t help that senior Camron Justice dealt with a bulging disc in his back for most of that stretch of conference games, which sidelined him the entire FIU game when WKU pretty much was without its bench.
But Justice returned the next game in a crucial Feb. 6 home win against Louisiana Tech in one of the better defensive performances by WKU all year. That kick-started four straight wins going into C-USA Bonus Play.
That stretch started with an overtime loss to Charlotte on a last-second shot. The bounce-back from that game was one Hilltopper fans won’t soon forget.
Trailing by 17 with 5:50 remaining, Hollingsworth carried the team to an overtime win over Louisiana Tech with 43 points, the most by a Hilltopper since 2004. Their 17-point comeback tied for the fourth-largest comeback in school history. The second-largest occurred Jan. 22 when WKU trailed by 19 late in the first half against Marshall on Jan. 22.
That win over Louisiana Tech set the Hilltoppers up to face North Texas for the regular-season championship March 1. WKU had a shot to win with Hollingsworth at the line for two free throws with five seconds remaining. The team’s best free-throw shooter with an 85 percent success rate missed both, the game went to overtime and the Mean Green claimed the title on their home floor.
The 10-of-18 mark from the free-throw line was WKU’s worst of the season, an uncharacteristic day considering the team entered the tournament ranked fifth nationally in free-throw percentage (78.9 percent).
The fashion which WKU lost that game hurt even worse when the conference tournament was canceled. Before the NCAA Tournament was called off, North Texas would have been the C-USA’s automatic representative in the tournament with its regular-season championship.
“That’s the hard thing,” Stansbury said. “Knowing for them seniors, it’s difficult after everything they’ve been through this season. Y’all witnessed it over and over.”
Stansbury is urging the NCAA to grant seniors who missed the opportunity to play for an NCAA Tournament a blanket eligibility waiver should they choose to return and play. That request would give Savage, Justice and forward Matt Horton an opportunity that was taken from them with the tournament canceling before they could play a game.
NCAA Division I basketball teams are allowed 15 players on their roster at any given time, with a limit to 13 players on scholarship. Hypothetically, if Savage, Justice, Horton and Evan Stack all returned and WKU added current 2020 signee Dayvion McKnight, the team would have exactly 15.
“All the seniors across the country that didn’t get an opportunity to compete in their conference tournaments, a chance to win their tournament and doesn’t get the chance to participate in the NCAA Tournament, let them have a blanket waiver for next year,” Stansbury said. “Those seniors who want to come back, let them come back. If they want to leave and get a job, let them leave and get a job. If they want to leave to start playing professionally, let them do that, but don’t take an opportunity away from them that they could’ve had and it costs nobody any extra money to do it.”
And so WKU’s season ends at 20-10 with questions looming in the offseason and numbers to track in the future. Bassey’s rehab process is going as scheduled, Stansbury and athletic trainer John Erwin said on multiple occasions on his weekly radio show. Cooper will be eligible next season, but as a graduate student he has the freedom to transfer anywhere and play immediately.
The shortened season also kept Hollingsworth from climbing up the all-time scoring list, but a top-10 mark, if not the all-time record, is in reach. The Lexington native finished the year 18th on the scoring list with 1,494 points and needs 745 to surpass co-leaders Courtney Lee and Jim McDaniels’ 2,238 points.
“What we’ve seen with our team, they’ve gotten knocked down over and over and kept getting back up,” Stansbury said. “They deserve a lot of credit for finding ways and life lessons. What happens to you and it’s how you respond to what happens to you. Over and over our guys kept proving what they’re made of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.