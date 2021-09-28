Western Kentucky will begin a series with an old rival in a couple of years.
The Hilltoppers and Murray State reached an agreement on a four-year men's basketball series beginning in the 2023-24 season, Murray State announced in a release and WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The date of the first meeting is not yet announced, but the series will begin at the CFSB Center in Murray. The 2024-25 season meeting will take place at E.A. Diddle Arena, the 2025-26 meeting will take place in Murray and the final game of the series in 2026-27 is scheduled to be played in Bowling Green.
WKU is 98-54 all-time against Murray State, with a 59-13 record at home, a 30-33 record on the road and a 9-8 record in neutral-site games against the Racers. Murray State won the last meeting 93-81 in Murray on Dec. 6, 2014, and the Racers have won four of the last five meetings. WKU's only win during that stretch was a 71-64 decision in Bowling Green on Dec. 21, 2013.
WKU is scheduled to tip of the 2021-22 regular season Nov. 9 against Alabama State at E.A. Diddle Arena after home exhibitions against Campbellsville on Nov. 1 and University of the Cumberlands on Nov. 5.