Anything that Western Kentucky or Middle Tennessee has done up to this point doesn’t matter. So what if the Blue Raiders are wrapping up their worst season in nearly a decade? What does it matter that Tyson Helton has turned around the Hilltoppers from a three-win team a squad that already has its fate secured after this weekend?
“Just because it’s a rivalry game, you never know what’s going to happen,” WKU linebacker Kyle Bailey said. “People come in with their A-game every time.”
The regular season reaches its conclusion Saturday with Conference USA’s biggest rivalry when Middle Tennessee (4-7 overall, 3-4 C-USA) visits Houchens-Smith Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+. The Hilltoppers (7-4, 5-2) have won two straight and locked up one of the conference’s six automatic bowl tie-ins no matter the outcome of Saturday’s game.
“It’s big for us to be able to control our own destiny,” Helton said. “It’s out of our hands and we just worry about us. We want to get this last win and finish with eight wins and try to make it to a big bowl game. To do that, we need to be able to control our own destiny and go get this game.”
The Hilltoppers reached that point by turning November into its best football yet. After losing two conference games that knocked them out of the C-USA East Division title race, WKU won on the road at Arkansas to become bowl eligible and thumped Southern Mississippi last weekend 28-10 for their second complete game. That bodes well for WKU program that’s won its home finale for eight consecutive seasons and will try to make it nine as it honors 13 seniors on Saturday.
Add on top of that the rivalry game and the 69th meeting with Middle Tennessee, which has seen four of the last seven games go to at least double overtime.
“It’s Middle,” Nashville native Jeremy Darvin said. “No matter what our records are, that’s one key game you want to win, so I know they’re not having the season they want, but coming in here and beating us is top of the line for them. We’re really focused on not letting that happen and getting that win.
“Growing up, I’m from that area. It’s just a game you want to win.”
The Hilltoppers won three straight in the series from 2015-18 with the last two games coming in a 44-43 double overtime win in Murfreesboro and a 41-38 triple overtime victory in Bowling Green.
The Blue Raiders won last year’s matchup 29-10 on their way to finishing runner-up in the conference. A 1-4 start to the season against Michigan, Tennessee State, Duke and Iowa didn’t allow the Blue Raiders to get the start the hoped for. Injuries have also plagued the team that will miss a bowl game for the first time in four seasons.
Middle Tennessee is coming off a 38-17 win against Old Dominion, which has now lost 10 straight. The week before, the Blue Raiders lost 31-28 to previously winless Rice.
Quarterback Asher O’Hara leads the team in rushing and passing with 914 yards on the ground and 2,315 yards through the air. The next most productive player on the Middle Tennessee offense is wide receiver Jarrin Pierce with 524 receiving yards. Ty Lee, the Blue Raiders’ all-time leader in receptions, has 44 catches for 474 yards and two scores.
“They’ve lost some guys in recent years they’ve been counting on and had a couple of injuries here and there,” Helton said. “Like anything this time of year, you always seem to find a way to give your best effort in that last rivalry game and get your best guys on the field. They’ve had some really close ones, too.
“I would suspect it gets to the last five minutes and find a way to win it. I hope not, but it’s probably going to be that kind of game.”
