Western Kentucky Aidan Gilroy (6) makes a throw to first base during WKU’s 7-1 win over Dayton at Nick Denes Field on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Tristin Garcia (7) slides into home plate during WKU’s 7-1 win over Dayton at Nick Denes Field on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Matthew Meyer (2) slides into second base during WKU’s 7-1 win over Dayton at Nick Denes Field on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Aidan Gilroy (6) makes a throw to first base during WKU’s 7-1 win over Dayton at Nick Denes Field on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Tristin Garcia (7) slides into home plate during WKU’s 7-1 win over Dayton at Nick Denes Field on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Matthew Meyer (2) slides into second base during WKU’s 7-1 win over Dayton at Nick Denes Field on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky claimed a baseball sweep of the Dayton Flyers with a 7-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers moved to 3-0 after their opening series for the first time since 2019.
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the second inning, WKU's Brayden Johnson hit a double to left-center field and came all the way around the bases after a throwing error by the Flyers. It was the start of a tremendous day for the Hallsville, Texas native.
“It is great to know we're off to a great start,” Johnson said in a news release. “We have a great coaching staff. They prepare us. It honestly did not feel like we were 'in the game' because of how he prepared us prior to the game. We are all a link in the chain, we build off each other.”
Senior pitcher Devyn Terbrak earned the start and the decision on the mound in his 2023 debut. The left-hander recorded three strikeouts in five innings, only allowing one run on four hits with zero walks. Dawson Hall, Jack Bennett, Cam Tullar and Dalton Mesaris each saw one inning of work apiece in the final four frames. Combined, they recorded six strikeouts in four innings, while allowing zero runs on two hits with one walk. '
Hall, a Bowling Green High School product, made his collegiate debut, striking out two batters while not allowing a single base runner.
Tullar had three strikeouts of his own in the eighth inning, along with one hit and one walk.
At the plate, WKU racked up six hits and five walks, with Matthew Meyer producing the only multi-hit effort. The senior went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBI.
Brayden Johnson had the lone double in the contest to go along with three runs scored and a stolen base. Lukas Farris, Kirk Liebert and Drew Reckart all added an RBI apiece to contribute to the seven scored runs for the Hilltoppers.
The Hilltoppers will head to Nashville to take on Belmont at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.