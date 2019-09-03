Western Kentucky’s control of the line of scrimmage last week against Central Arkansas was a testament to depth of the Hilltoppers’ offensive line.
Returning all five starters from a year ago lends itself to newcomers competing for playing time and movement among players at different positions. WKU experimented with a rotation at the left tackle position between Cole Spencer and Gunner Britton and moved tackle Parker Howell to a blocking tight end role last Thursday.
The four other positions were pretty much anchored by the same players from a year ago between left guard Tyler Witt, center Seth Joest, right guard Jordan Meredith and right tackle Miles Pate.
The offensive line paved the way to 5.3 yards per rushing attempt and 6.6 yards per play. They allowed quarterback Steven Duncan to be sacked once on 39 pass attempts, but offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said that error went to Duncan for holding on to the ball too long.
“Very proud of the way the o-line played, both in pass protection and run blocking,” Ellis said after WKU’s practice on Tuesday. “I thought they dominated. I think they did a good job and really hoping we get better this next week.”
The redshirt freshman Britton earned the start at left tackle and helped open a wide gap for running back Gaej Walker to take the first play for a 68-yard touchdown run. Britton rotated at that position with the redshirt sophomore Spencer, who although healthy, is working back into game shape since a knee injury in Week 3 of 2018 ended his season.
“We feel like we’ve got two good players at that position and Cole is coming back from a knee injury from last year,” head coach Tyson Helton said at his Monday news conference. “We just didn’t want to put too much on him. Cole is healthy, but I do feel like you have a good young talented player in Gunner so it’s good to give our guys a rest here and there.”
But that means moving the redshirt senior Howell out of a left tackle position he held for nine games last season.
Howell played Thursday wearing a No. 94 jersey in a blocking tight end role. Helton said Howell’s versatility at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds makes him valuable in multiple roles. Britton adds a bit more length on the edge at 6-6 and Spencer stands the same as Howell at 6-4, 290.
Howell said he’s prepared to play a utility role on the offensive line since the spring.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys up front that can play and I think being able to utilize all of us at the same time, I think we were able to do that pretty effectively against Central Arkansas,” Howell told the Daily News on Tuesday. “Going forward being able to learn a bunch of different positions and being able to contribute where I need to, that’s one thing I bring to the table so it moves me inside and outside the offensive line and tight end action.
“That’s something I’ve always taken pride in is knowing the schematics and the concept behind every play rather than just my job every play.”
Howell said his job as a blocking tight end doesn’t change much from the tackle position since he’s still holding the edge of the line. He’s received high praise from Helton for being willing to experiment in different blocking schemes.
“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think he can handle it,” Helton said. “He’s a smart guy. He really knows what’s going on at every position, so it gave us the advantage to move things around and do those things with him. He’s a good asset for us in how we want to use him.”
As for Britton, the first-year tackle has also practiced at guard and center, but protecting the blindside is what he was recruited to play out of Conway, S.C. Howell said Britton earned the spot in fall camp and Ellis likes what he brings in conjunction with Spencer.
“He’s a tough kid and a smart kid,” Ellis said of Britton. “I think we’re going to continue to rotate those two guys. Both of those guys can help us win, but going into the game we felt Gunner had earned the right to go out there first.”
