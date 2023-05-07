Western Kentucky's softball team earned the No. 5 seed in this week's 2023 Conference USA Tournament.
The eight-team event is slated for Wednesday through Saturday and will be hosted by Louisiana Tech at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston, La.
All games up to the championship will stream on ESPN+ before Saturday's championship airs on CBS Sports Network.
The Hilltoppers will face No. 8 seed FIU at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday for the second contest of the tournament. If they advance, the Hilltoppers are slated to meet No. 4 seed Florida Atlantic later at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The four-day, eight-team tournament utilizes both single and double-elimination formats. Wednesday's first round (games between seeds 5-8) will be single elimination for competing teams, with second-round games (seeds 3-4) will now be double elimination. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set up for double-elimination play before the championship returns to single elimination.
WKU was the No. 3 seed in the 2022 C-USA Tournament, and is making its third consecutive tournament appearance since a seven-year drought. The
Wednesday, May 10 - Noon Game 1: (6) MTSU vs. (7) LA Tech (ESPN+)
Wednesday, May 10 - 2:30 pm Game 2: (5) WKU vs. (8) FIU (ESPN+)
Wednesday, May 10 - 5 pm Game 3: (3) North Texas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN+)
Wednesday, May 10 - 7:30 pm Game 4: (4) Florida Atlantic vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN+)
Thursday, May 11 – Noon Game 5: (2) UAB vs. Winner Game 3 (ESPN+)
Thursday, May 11 – 2:30 pm Game 6: (1) Charlotte vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)
Thursday, May 11 – 5 pm Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN+)
Thursday, May 11 – 7:30 pm Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+)
Friday, May 12 – Noon Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)
Friday, May 12 – 2:30 pm Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+)
Friday, May 12 – 5 pm Game 11: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 9 (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 13 – Noon Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11 (CBS Sports Network)
