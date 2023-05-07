WKU softball gets the sweep over North Texas with a 9-2 win
Buy Now

Western's infielder Taylor Sanders (15) is greeted by teammates at the plate after a 3-run homers during an NCAA softball game Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Western Kentucky University. Taylor Sanders, with two 3-run homers, paced the offense.(Photo by Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com)

 JOE_IMEL

Western Kentucky's softball team earned the No. 5 seed in this week's 2023 Conference USA Tournament.