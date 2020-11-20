The Western Kentucky men's basketball team will not be going to Nebraska to open the 2020-21 season next week.
The Hilltoppers announced Friday that the program will not be competing in the Golden Window Classic in Nebraska, and that additional updates on the schedule would be announced as they were finalized.
WKU was scheduled to open the season at the event Nov. 25 against Nevada and play LSU the next day. Those plans fell through when Saint Louis – which was originally scheduled to play Nebraska and San Francisco in the Golden Window Classic – announced Friday around noon that it would instead be hosting the Billiken Classic next week. LSU also dropped out of the Nebraska multi-team event and is scheduled to play SIUE and Saint Louis on Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 in St. Louis. San Francisco also dropped out of the Nebraska event, and is now scheduled to play in the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville Pod next week.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported WKU will now replace Creighton in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., and sources later confirmed to the Daily News that WKU is expected to join the field for the event, which is scheduled for Nov. 25-27 and features Northern Iowa, Saint Mary's, Memphis, Utah State, Wichita State, West Virginia and South Dakota State.
Sources spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity because the change had not been announced.
WKU is currently still scheduled to play three games in Louisville after the opening MTE, starting with Little Rock on Nov. 28. The Hilltoppers are also currently scheduled to face Louisville on Dec. 1 and Prairie View A&M on Dec. 3.
