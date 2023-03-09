Western Kentucky’s softball team outlasted host Eastern Kentucky for a 3-2 win in 13 innings Wednesday night in Richmond.
WKU’s Katie Gardner got her 12th start of the season and enjoyed a stellar night from the circle with 10 strikeouts allowing six hits, two walks and one earned run in a no-decision. Freshman Maddy Wood garnered her second win of the season with four shutout innings, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three.
Randi Drinnon’s RBI single into left field scored Taylor Davis to give WKU a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Eastern Kentucky tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, and the score remained at 1-all until the 10th.
WKU (14-6) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Jessica Bush came through with a run-producing sacrifice flay, scoring Taylor Davis.
The Colonels tied up the game again with a solo home run into right field from their inning leadoff, Jasmine Miller, in the bottom of the 10th. In the top of the 13th, Brylee Hage got a rally started with a single, then Sanders followed with a double to put runners at second and third.
The Hilltoppers batted through the order for a sixth time, as leadoff hitter Brylee Hage came to the plate for her seventh at-bat of the evening – good for a single down the left field line in the top of the 13th. Faith Hegh walked to load the bases before Drinnon came up with the final RBI of the ballgame with an groundout to third that scored Hage.
Wood retired all three in the bottom for WKU’s 3-2 extra-inning victory.
Sanders finished with a 3-for-5 day, including a pair of doubles. Hage, Davis and Bush joined Drinnon with two-hit nights as the Hilltoppers finished with 13 hits in all.
The 13-inning contest was near the program record, 14 innings against No. 16 Georgia in 2015. The NCAA Regional matchup was 14 innings pitched solely by All-American Miranda Kramer and resulted in a 2-1 Hilltopper win after a 14th inning RBI-double by Carleigh Chaumont.
The Hilltoppers are back in action Saturday against Miami (Ohio) for a doubleheader at the WKU Softball Complex. Game one is slated to start at 1 p.m.