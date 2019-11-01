The chance for Western Kentucky to reach a few benchmarks for the 2019 season came and went last week in a loss at Marshall.
Another shot at those stakes comes this Saturday against Florida Atlantic. Missing the mark this time around would put WKU behind in a race of which it once held control.
The Hilltoppers (5-3 overall, 4-1 Conference USA) host FAU (5-3, 3-1) for a 3 p.m. CDT kickoff Saturday in a crucial battle among the top half of the C-USA East Division.
WKU holds a one-game lead over Marshall and FAU in the division and all three teams have a 5-3 record. The Hilltoppers had a two-game lead going into last Saturday, but lost 26-23 at Marshall on a walk-off 53-yard field goal that wiped away WKU’s 16-point rally to tie it.
“Every conference game is huge down the stretch,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “This is a playoff mentality for us. Everybody has a loss in the East and you can’t afford to have two if you’re going to be in the hunt for it.”
A WKU win would make the Hilltoppers bowl eligible and reestablish their grip on first place in the East race. After Saturday comes a nonconference trip to Arkansas, a bye week, a road game at Southern Miss and the season finale against East Division rival Middle Tennessee.
Helton’s playoff mantra with four games left in the regular season is comparative to the mentality Jeff Brohm established in his first season in 2014. WKU needed to win out to secure a bowl victory, and the Hilltoppers did just that.
They’ll start that mark against an FAU team that’s won five of its last six and is coming off a 41-3 thrashing of Old Dominion last week. FAU can take first in the East with a victory over the Hilltoppers and a Marshall loss at Rice.
“This is kind of a do-or-die deal and I’m really happy we’re at home,” Helton said. “I expect our fan base to get out and be loud and I can’t wait to get going.”
The Owls have won two straight over the Hilltoppers and lead the series 7-3. FAU's first win under Lane Kiffin over the Hilltoppers included a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback that helped spark its run to a conference title.
Chris Robison is expected to start at quarterback for the Owls after leaving the game last week with an undisclosed injury. Robison ranks fourth in C-USA with 2,131 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions. He leads an offense averaging 32.9 points and 415 yards per game.
FAU also boasts the No. 1 receiving tight end in the FBS with Harrison Bryant averaging 72 receiving yards per game. However, the Owls may not have their leading rushers Larry McCammon III and Malcolm Davidson, as the Palm Beach Post is reporting both are questionable.
Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said this week the Owls don’t give many of the same looks on defense, changing up fronts and blitz schemes. FAU allowed just 204 yards to Old Dominion last week.
“They keep you thinking a lot,” Helton said. “They can drop eight and bring pressure. We’ll have to be really good on offense and we’re playing a high-powered offense in FAU, so defensively we’ve got to be able to keep them at bay. A lot of challenges.”
