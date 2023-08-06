Jaleel Walker

Wide receiver Jaleel Walker (left), who graduated from Allan Hancock College in the spring, announced his commitment to Western Kentucky on Saturday on his Twitter social media account.

 ALLAN HANCOCK ATHLETICS

Western Kentucky’s football team picked up a transfer commitment from a junior-college wide receiver on Saturday and added a trio of commitments to the Class of 2024 on Friday.

