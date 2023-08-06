Western Kentucky’s football team picked up a transfer commitment from a junior-college wide receiver on Saturday and added a trio of commitments to the Class of 2024 on Friday.
Jaleel Walker, who played two seasons at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif., announced his commitment to WKU via his Twitter social media account on Saturday.
Walker, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Laveen Village, Ariz., tallied 50 receptions for 899 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. As a freshman in 2021, Walker tallied 24 receptions for 386 yards and a touchdown.
Walker graduated from Allan Hancock College in the spring.
The Hilltoppers picked up a trio of commitments from rising high school seniors on Friday.
Gabriel Arnold, a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Merritt Island, Fla., announced his commitment to WKU on his Twitter social media account. Arnold reportedly held offers from a number of schools including Charlotte, FIU, Marshall and South Florida.
Jaylen Hampton, a 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Bloomingdale, Ga., also announced his commitment on Twitter. As a junior at New Hampstead High School, Hampton tallied 46 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns.
Hampton picked WKU over reported offers from Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Tulsa and Western Michigan, among others.
Jakyre Horton, a 6-0, 182-pound defensive back from Ellenwood, Ga., also announced his commitment to WKU on Twitter. As a junior at Cedar Grove High School, Horton tallied six interceptions as a safety.
Horton had a slew of offers, including Boston College, Colorado, Charlotte, UConn, Houston, JMU, Maryland, Memphis and Liberty.
WKU class of 2024 commitments
Jarvis Adams Jr., OL, Rome HS, Rome, Ga.
Gabriel Arnold, OL, Merritt Island HS, Merritt Island, Fla.
Justin Content, DB/WR, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.
Cameron Flowers, WR, Warner Robins HS, Warner Robins, Ga.
Kanye Gaines, OLB, Leesburg HS, Leesburg, Fla.
Xavion Griffin, DB, Vero Beach HS, Vero Beach, Fla.
Jalen Hampton, WR, New Hampstead HS, Bloomingdale, Ga.