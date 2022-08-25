04182021.NCAAVB.Day3.0881.jpg

Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews connects with a ball April 18 against Kentucky during the NCAA Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16 at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

 Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos

The Western Kentucky volleyball team was voted first in the Conference USA preseason coaches' poll, the league announced Thursday. Paige Briggs, Katie Isenbarger and Lauren Matthews were all named to the league's Preseason All-Conference team, while Matthews was tabbed as Preseason Player of the Year.