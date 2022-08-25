The Western Kentucky volleyball team was voted first in the Conference USA preseason coaches' poll, the league announced Thursday. Paige Briggs, Katie Isenbarger and Lauren Matthews were all named to the league's Preseason All-Conference team, while Matthews was tabbed as Preseason Player of the Year.
Briggs and Matthews both collected their fourth recognition on the preseason team, each earning First Team All-Conference accolades twice, while Isenbarger makes her first appearance on the preseason roster after collecting Second Team All-Conference honors in 2021.
Matthews enters her fifth year at WKU after leading the nation with a .480 hitting percentage. Last season, the Indianapolis native became the first player in program history to land on the AVCA All-American team multiple times in their career, while being named the C-USA Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year for 2021. Matthews was named as an alternate to the 2022 U.S. Women's Collegiate National Team and averaged 4.54 kills per set in 2021.
Briggs, the former C-USA Freshman of the Year and 2020-21's AVCA South Region Player of the Year, landed on the preseason team prior to her senior campaign. Last season, the Ortonville, Mich., native racked up AVCA All-Region honors and earned a spot on the 2022 U.S. Women's Collegiate National Team. Briggs had 290 kills playing in all 30 matches of 2021.
Isenbarger was the 2021-22 Conference USA Volleyball Scholar Athlete of the Year, WKU John Oldham Female Student-Athlete of the Year and received AVCA All-Region honorable mention honors. Her .385 hitting percentage last season was third in C-USA.
WKU was 28-2 overall last season, is the three-time defending C-USA tournament champion and is ranked No. 21 in the preseason AVCA poll. It has compiled three straight undefeated seasons against conference opponents.
Rice (20-7 overall last season), picked to finish second, is receiving votes in the preseason AVCA poll. The Owls won the C-USA West Division with a 12-0 conference record last year and earned an NCAA Tournament at-large bid for a third straight season.
C-USA teams will compete in a single division this season with the top eight teams qualifying for the 2022 C-USA Volleyball Championship. WKU will host the single-elimination tournament November 18-20.