Western Kentucky’s softball team was picked to finish second in the Conference USA Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office released Thursday.
WKU received a pair of first-place votes while earning its highest preseason ranking since joining the league. Additionally, Kelsey Aikey and Kendall Smith were selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team.
North Texas was picked to win the league, collecting nine of the possible 12 first-place votes. WKU came in second while Louisiana Tech and Marshall tied for third. The Lady Techsters pulled in the final top vote. UAB, Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic were picked to round out the postseason tournament field, respectively. Closing out the rankings were FIU, UTSA, UTEP and Charlotte in slots nine through 12.
Aikey and Smith are the first Hilltoppers to earn Preseason All-Conference USA honors since Miranda Kramer and Dani Pugh did so prior to the 2015 campaign. Smith was a First Team All-Conference selection last May while Aikey was voted to the league’s Second Team.
Behind the plate, Smith was honored as a First-Team All-Conference USA selection in 2019 and has followed it up with an NFCA All-Region selection in her sophomore season. Smith slashed .321/.423/.650 across the campaign with a 1.073 OPS (on-base plus slugging percent). The Bowling Green native finished the season with eight doubles, a triple and 12 home runs to go along with a .991 fielding percentage and eight runners thrown out stealing.
Last year, Aikey became the first Hilltopper pitcher to collect any sort of All-Conference honors since the 2015 campaign. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native led Conference USA in opposing batting average (.185), hits allowed per seven innings (4.67), strikeouts per seven innings (9.7) – which was eighth in the nation – and saves (6). Aikey was one of just four pitchers across the NCAA – with at least 14 wins and six saves. Her 2.15 overall ERA ranked second across all C-USA pitchers with 100+ innings thrown and third overall while she racked up 184 strikeouts.
The duo helped WKU to one of the best seasons in program history a year ago. In 2019, the Hilltoppers posted a 37-13 record for the best winning percentage in the program’s 20th season.
WKU opens the 2020 season Friday, Feb. 7 in Troy, Ala., as the Tops face Lipscomb for the first of three meetings on the year. WKU’s home opener is set for Feb. 21.
2020 C-USA Preseason Poll (first-place votes)
1. North Texas (9)
2. WKU (2)
T3. Louisiana Tech (1)
T3. Marshall
5. UAB
6. Middle Tennessee
7. Southern Miss
8. Florida Atlantic
9. FIU
10. UTSA
11. UTEP
12. Charlotte
2020 Preseason Player of the Year
Lindsey Edwards, Louisiana Tech
2020 Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Hope Trautwein, North Texas
2020 Preseason All-Conference Team
Pitcher: Kailee Williamson, Marshall
Pitcher: Hope Trautwein, North Texas
Pitcher: Kelsey Aikey, WKU
Catcher: Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte
Catcher: Kendall Smith, WKU
Infielder: Lindsey Edwards, Louisiana Tech
Infielder: Kimmie Atienza, Louisiana Tech
Infielder: Aly Harrell, Marshall
Infielder: Summer Burgess, Middle Tennessee
Infielder: Lacy Gregory, North Texas
Infielder: Lacey Sumerlin, Southern Miss
Outfielder: Fayth Davis, Florida Atlantic
Outfielder: Mya Stevenson, Marshall
Outfielder: Katie Clark, North Texas
Outfielder: Destini Brown, Southern Miss
DP/Utility: Kasey Flores, UTEP
