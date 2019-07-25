LOUISVILLE – Fall camp for Western Kentucky is one week away. Players are maxing out in the final days of summer conditioning before a few days off leading into the first day of camp July 31 and coaches are polishing practice plans and evaluating depth chart battles.
First-year coach Tyson Helton and select players spent Wednesday in Louisville talking about those plans with various media outlets, just days away from putting on pads and helmets in preparation for the home opener against Central Arkansas on Aug. 29.
“This time in fall camp it’s about situations,” Helton told the Daily News. “You want to put guys in all kinds of scenarios and make sure they’re good to go during the season so they’re ready for them and there’s not a surprise there. We’ll put the finishing touches on evaluating players as well for most of the team, we know who they are and we’ll know the depth chart.”
The biggest depth chart question Helton must answer in fall camp is at quarterback. The offensive coordinator in 2014 and ’15 said he’s evaluated the four QBs vying for that job throughout the summer. Redshirt junior Steven Duncan looks to be the front-runner in that group with the most experience, throwing for 1,071 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games last season. Redshirt freshman Davis Shanley and redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas return while that unit adds graduate transfer Ty Storey from Arkansas in that mix.
That battle will carry at least a few weeks into camp, Helton said.
“We’ll talk about quarterback and that’s still undecided,” Helton said. “About a week and a half before the game starts we’ll see who that guy is going to be so we can feel comfortable knowing it’s his job. Those are the things we’ll do.”
Helton believes the summer’s progress through player-run practices will allow his team to quickly establish its base plays as its identity. Helton and his staff have sold an offense that will throw the ball downfield and mimic the same style WKU played when it set offensive records a few years back. Players’ comfort with the system, because of their summer progress, will allow those pieces to go in place quickly.
“Because summer was so important to us and I felt we made a big step in summer, it’s really about core plays,” Helton said. “We have a lot of plays, but it’s about who we are and what are those core plays. What are our core defensive calls? You’re really focusing on special teams and scenarios. It’s just a combination of a lot of things.”
Spencer ‘fully cleared’ to play
Cole Spencer will go into camp “fully cleared” to participate and compete for a starting job on WKU’s offensive line. The redshirt sophomore started the first three games for WKU last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury Sept. 15 against Louisville.
The Trinity High School product was granted a redshirt and missed all of spring practice for rehab.
“Definitely some ups and downs throughout the process but (trainers) did a great job and this staff has been nothing but patient for me and I’m 100 percent again,” Spencer said. “Fully cleared.”
The 6-4, 290-pound lineman started the first three games at left tackle before the injury. Parker Howell moved in and solidified a starting five in the last nine games, one that returns left guard Tyler Witt, center Seth Joest, right guard Jordan Meredith and right tackle Miles Pate.
“He’s come a long way in a short amount of time,” Helton said. “He’s one of those guys that’s really anxious to go out and earn a job. … He’ll have to go out there and compete and he knows that and embraces that. He’ll have to go out and win a job just like everybody else. He’s in good health and ready to go and excited about it.”{&end}
