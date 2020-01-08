Any time Rick Stansbury talks about “this” Western Kentucky team, he’s not referring to the group that’s played 14 games since early November. “This” WKU team has only been together four games since the season-ending injury to center Charles Bassey.
Even with the pieces on “this” team, Stansbury has seen the ups and downs his current Hilltopper lineup has adjusted to in facing man and zone defenses. The Hilltoppers' 68-61 win over Rice last Saturday was an example of WKU (9-5 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) getting its first taste of facing a zone and working its way around it.
“You can tell we were kind of flustered when they started playing zone,” redshirt senior Jared Savage said. “The second half we came out and made some adjustments and started moving the ball and scoring against it. Things are going to be hard for teams to play us in man or zone.”
That’s because the current lineup is finding its groove among a group of guards that isn’t going too deep into the bench. How long that chemistry can last will start being answered when WKU takes its first conference road swing this weekend. The Hilltoppers start with a trip to Birmingham, Ala., to face UAB (9-6, 0-2) Thursday night at 7 p.m. CST, then a trip to rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
“I don’t think we’re an easy team to zone,” Stansbury said. “We have enough different pieces. One thing against the zone is you want to throw it inside some and we have to get it inside differently than maybe on that block. … We’ve had more time to spend on it now and we’ll be more comfortable as we keep working on it and seeing it moving forward.”
UAB played some zone against the Hilltoppers when the teams split their two games last season. The Blazers enter Thursday night’s matchup in Bartow Arena having lost two low-scoring affairs in a 51-44 loss to Charlotte and a 58-52 game at Old Dominion that was tied in the last minute on Saturday.
But the Blazers’ schedule features losses to Kentucky, Texas and Memphis, a home game which UAB led by 20 points in the first half. The Blazers usually play two forwards standing at 6-10 between Makhtar Gueye and Tamell Pearson and are led by Franklin native and recent Franklin-Simpson High School standout Tavin Lovan, a guard averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
“We know they’re going to be a challenge for us,” Stansbury said. “Great opportunity for us to hit this road and see what we can get done the first road game of the conference.”
One of the biggest concerns Stansbury takes into the first road trip is preservation.
The last two games, five Hilltoppers have played at least 31 minutes. Out of a possible 80 minutes over two games, Savage has played 72 minutes and 15 seconds, forward Carson Williams has played 70:27, guard Josh Anderson has played 73:43 and guard Camron Justice has played 69:49. Freshman guard Jordan Rawls played 28 minutes against North Texas that included all but the first 30 seconds of the second half when he replaced Taveion Hollingsworth.
Two nights later, Hollingsworth returned and played 35:19 against Rice.
“Right now it’s about taking care of your body,” Savage said. “We’ve got about five or six guys that are going to play the majority of the minutes and you have to be ready each night. Eat right, drink and hydrate, whatever you have to do for the next game, that’s what you have to do right now at this point in the season.”
That’s where the fine line Stansbury often references gets magnified. When games are determined by one or two possessions, the coach said he can’t afford to let younger players grow through mistakes in multiple trips up and down the floor – that’s what the nonconference schedule is designed to accomplish.
Senior forward Matt Horton has played sparingly in the first half of games to offer a different look in the post, and Stansbury said freshman Isaiah Cozart could step into those minutes in the future.
Redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell was also expected to add to the rotation, but hasn’t played much since a midseason exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan in December.
“This time of year, that margin for error in these games is really thin,” Stansbury said. “It’s hard to let guys play through mistakes as much this time of year as it is in the fall when you’ve got some teams you’re going to beat and have good leads on and making two or three mistakes in a row doesn’t determine the outcome of a game.
“We don’t have (any) of those games left on our schedule. Every game is a one-possession game and it don’t take much to tilt the flow of the game, offensively or defensively.”
Western Kentucky (9-5, 2-0) at UAB (9-6, 0-2)
7 p.m. CST, Thursday, Bartow Arena
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (12.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (12.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (8.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
UAB – Tavin Lovan, g, 6-4, so. (10.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Tyreek Scott-Grayson, g, 6-5, jr. (10.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Makhtar Gueye, f, 6-10, jr. (6.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Tamell Pearson, f, 6-10, so. (4.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Jalen Benjamin, g, 5-10, fr. (11.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
TV – Stadium, WKU PBS
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (71-47, fourth year; 364-213 overall), Western Kentucky; Robert Ehsan (66-50 fourth season; 66-50 overall) UAB.
Series Record: UAB leads the all-time series 24-16. The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 73-67 on Feb. 28, 2019
Last time out Western Kentucky won 68-61 against Rice at home on Saturday; UAB lost 58-52 at Old Dominion on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.