For Western Kentucky, everything is about where coach Rick Stansbury thought they would be two games into the season.
The Hilltoppers won two games by double digits and saw major improvements in shooting from the first game to the second.
The question now is doing it on the road against team with a completely different approach than what the Hilltoppers have seen so far.
“Press, different style,” Stansbury said. “Forty minutes of scramble, run and jump.”
WKU (2-0) plays its first road game of the year at Eastern Kentucky (2-1) on Friday night in Richmond at McBrayer Arena. Ahead for the Hilltoppers is the opportunity to start the year 3-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when they reached the Sweet 16.
Stansbury said the style EKU plays under second-year coach A.W. Hamilton is a unique challenge unlike the Hilltoppers have faced in the first two games.
The Colonels' one loss came against Kentucky, with two wins against Chattanooga and Ohio University-Chillicothe. EKU ranked second in the nation last year in steals per game (10.2) and currently is averaging 14.3 through three games.
“It’ll be a third style,” Stansbury said. “This team here will press you now for 40 minutes. They’ll adjust two or three different types of presses. It’s always a challenge when you’ve got some new pieces and some new guards trying to figure some things out. You have to go make basketball plays against them. They put you in situations where you have to go make some plays.”
That early test comes at a time when the Hilltoppers have shot the ball consistently well while putting up plenty of points. In last Saturday’s win over Austin Peay, WKU shot 60 percent from the field, 52 percent from the 3-point line and 89 percent on free throws. The Hilltoppers have made 16 more free throws (45) than their opponents have even attempted through two games.
That success has worked mainly through the chemistry of WKU’s starting five: Taveion Hollingsworth, Camron Justice, Jared Savage, Carson Williams and Charles Bassey. All five played over 32 minutes in the opener against Tennessee Tech and still played significantly together against Austin Peay.
WKU had more bench contribution from guards Josh Anderson, Jordan Rawls and Isaiah Cozart, but has relied heavily on that starting five in the first two games.
“I think we have good chemistry on this team,” Williams said. “The more we all play together, it’s just going to keep getting better from there.
“Just being prepared for every opponent and going out to play full throttle every game, that’s a big thing for us right now.”
It’s not the idea of a starting five Stansbury hoped to use to start the year, but it’s what he’s working with while the team still awaits an eligibility waiver to be granted for senior guard Kenny Cooper.
Hollingsworth has played mostly at the point role while Justice mans the shooting guard position, which is the natural spot for Hollingsworth.
“That starting five hasn’t been together but a few weeks,” Stansbury said. “Once we found out Cooper wasn’t going to get his waiver (in time), we adjusted with that group. The more they play, the more comfortable they’ll get and we’ll figure out some things you can and can’t do with those guys coming off that bench.”
Friday night’s game just a few minutes south of Lexington will be the closest resemblance of a homecoming this year for a majority of WKU’s in-state roster.
The freshman Cozart is a Richmond native who played his Region 11 tournaments at EKU as a star from Madison Central. Friday will rekindle a rivalry he held with current EKU freshman Michael Moreno, who prepped at Scott County and played often against Cozart in the region.
Hollingsworth hails from Lexington (Paul Laurence Dunbar). Justice comes two hours away in Hindman and Williams’ native of Owenton is just over an hour drive to McBrayer Arena.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Cozart said. “When I was in high school, we always played at EKU for our district and regionals and stuff. It’ll be a fun experience being back on that floor.”
Western Kentucky (2-0) at Eastern Kentucky (2-1)
Friday, 6 p.m. CST, McBrayer Arena
Probable starters
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (16.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (18.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (9.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (14.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, so. (13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg)
Eastern Kentucky - Russhard Cruickshank, g, 6-0, jr. (8.7 ppg, 4.0 apg); Tre King, f, 6-8, so. (9.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Darius Hicks, f, 6-8, jr. (9.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Jomaru Brown, g, 6-2, so. (13.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Ty Taylor, g, 6-3, sr. (10.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
Television – ESPN+
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (64-42 fourth year; 357-208 overall), Western Kentucky; A.W. Hamilton (15-19 second season; 15-19 overall) Eastern Kentucky.
Series Record Western Kentucky leads the series 113-44 (WKU won the last meeting 83-51 on Nov. 29, 2017, at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out Western Kentucky won 97-75 against Austin Peay at home Saturday; Eastern Kentucky defeated Ohio University-Chillicothe 129-43 on Tuesday.
