Western Kentucky is ready put a new-look team on the field for the first time officially.
The Hilltoppers are set to open spring practices Tuesday, with a total of 14 sessions scheduled leading up to the April 23 spring game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Really excited – spring football is here. It's come up on us pretty quick, but excited about the opportunity to get back out there," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. "I know our guys have been working really hard over the offseason and putting in a lot of good work, so we'll take it to the field now and see what we've got. Really looking forward to it."
WKU, which is 23-16 in three seasons with Helton as head coach, is coming off a 9-5 campaign in which it claimed the Conference USA East Division title and a win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The program saw much turnover in the offseason – both in its coaching staff and roster – but Helton's excited about the pieces he has heading into the spring session.
"You hear me say that and you're like, 'OK, it sounds like they lost a lot and how do you feel about it?' And I've never been more excited," Helton said. "I think we have a young football team, but I think we've done a great job in recruiting. I think the people that we have lost, we're going to replace them with people that are just as talented. I'm excited to see what we have come the start of spring football.
"We're starting a long journey with our first practice being that first step and we have all of spring, all of summer and all of fall camp to try to get that finished product together, but I really like our pieces, I like this young football team and I like what we can do."
Here are some things to watch as the Hilltoppers go through the spring:
STAFF IS SET
Helton said Monday his 2022 staff is complete.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers lost offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who left for the same position at Texas Tech, and co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach Bryan Ellis, who took over as offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern.
Ben Arbuckle, Josh Crawford and Zach Lankford remain on staff and have all been promoted to co-offensive coordinators. Arbuckle will be the primary play-caller for games as the quarterbacks coach, while Helton, Crawford and Lankford will all have input. Crawford is receivers coach and Lankford will handle the offensive line. Andy LaRussa was promoted to assistant head coach and will be special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, and Enrique Davis was hired as running backs coach with the departure of Carlos Locklyn for the same role at Oregon.
Tyson Summers was hired and quickly promoted to defensive coordinator with the departure of Maurice Crum for Ole Miss, while Kenny Baker remains defensive line coach and Keynodo Hudson will handle cornerbacks. Scott Vestal was promoted to inside linebackers coach before the bowl game.
"There are a lot of new faces, but I think we have what we need," Helton said. "I was able to make some new hires, too, in our operations side that I think is really going to help us on the recruiting side, so I'm really excited about that as well."
ROSTER NOT TOTALLY SET
WKU has officially announced the signing of 25 new players in the class of 2022. The Hilltoppers' roster might not be complete, however.
Helton said he has six or seven scholarships left and that he likes "to hold a couple of those in our back pocket" with players entering the transfer portal throughout the spring. Helton said he'll evaluate WKU's needs by the end of spring to try to fill those holes.
"We've got about six or seven spots left, but if we didn't sign another person, I really like the pieces we have," he said. "We do need to add some depth in some certain areas, so we'll make sure with those spots that we take care of what we need to do there."
OFFSEASON FOCUS
In addition to hiring a new staff and signing players, Helton said the team's focus throughout the offseason was on becoming bigger and stronger. He feels his team did that, saying director of football strength and conditioning Jason Veltkamp had eight weeks of training and that he thinks "we're in really good shape."
FOCUS THIS SPRING
WKU's plan offensively this season is similar to last season – "pedal to the metal, high-powered offense," Helton said. With new personnel in place, the goal is to figure out the best way to do that – are the 2022 Hilltoppers a big-play team? A long-drive team? Do they throw it just as much, or run a little more?
Defensively, Helton said some tweaks were made even before Crum left, and he feels as if it is playing with a lot of confidence.
"We've just got to come out of spring and say, 'We're a high-powered offense, but what do we do best?' " Helton said. "And I want to be a defense that pins their ears back and gets after you – we just don't sit back and try to play safe, and that we're coming after you and keeps the quarterback thinking."
QB BATTLE
With record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe now preparing for a professional career, the Hilltoppers will be trying to find their next starting quarterback.
Don't expect that decision anytime soon.
WKU returns backups Drew Zaubi, Darius Ocean and Chance McDonald from last year's team, and signed Caden Veltkamp out of South Warren High School, as well as West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed. All six will participate in spring ball, Helton said.
"I don't think the job is won during spring at all. I think you've got to carry it into summer and you've got to carry it into fall camp," Helton said. "Then things work out – everybody knows who the starting quarterback should be by the time we get ready for the first game of the season. I'll probably make that announcement then."
WHO TO WATCH FOR
With several players gone from last year, there's plenty of playing time up for grabs.
Offensively, Helton mentioned returning linemen Mark Goode and Gunner Britton as players to watch and possible replacements at tackle with the departures of Cole Spencer and Mason Brooks to Texas Tech and Ole Miss, respectively. Helton was also looking forward to seeing growth from returning running backs Jakairi Moses and Kye Robichaux, as well as retuning receiver Dakota Thomas. Helton named Michael Mathison and Jaylen Hall as other offensive players to watch – the two are transfer receivers from Akron and Western Michigan, respectively.
Defensively, Helton looked to Nebraska transfer Niko Cooper as a player to fill in with DeAngelo Malone now gone, and also believes tackles Lorenzo Hernandez – a Monmouth transfer – and Dareon Goodrum – an East Central Community College transfer – could be names to watch. The fourth-year head coach is excited about the secondary but said, "I'm not going to name those names just because they're so young and nobody knows who they are yet, but I think if you come in practice and watch us you'll see a bunch of young, talented players out there, especially in the back end that I think we can be even better back there."
INJURY UPDATE
A handful of key players won't be available for spring due to injury.
Tight end Joshua Simon, who suffered a season-ending injury in the opener last fall, "is really close," but Helton said "we're going to be careful with him" and he'll be held out for spring. Offensive lineman Cameron Stage – who joined the program last year as a Bowling Green transfer and didn't play due to injury – is also close to being ready, and Helton said "I don't think he'll get a lot of reps in the spring." Kicker Brayden Narveson had hip surgery in the offseason and will be out for spring. Linebacker Will Ignont missed the last few games of 2021 with an injury and will be held out this spring, as will defensive tackle Darius Shipp.