Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee are at crucial junctures in Conference USA play, and the implications of Saturday’s meeting could add more fuel to the importance of the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry.
The Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders are preparing for this weekend’s 2:30 p.m. meeting at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“Middle Tennessee week. Big game. Rivalry game – 100 Miles of Hate. Got to go down to their place. Looking forward to that game,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “It’s always a fun game to be a part of and I know it’ll be a great competition against two good football teams.
“Just looking forward to getting back and got to get a conference win, got to get in the winning column and they’ll be the same way. They’ll have their jaw set and they’ll be trying to get in the winning column, so it should make for a good game.”
While still early in the league slate, a win would keep both teams’ hopes of a berth in the C-USA championship game alive. The league, with 11 members this season, eliminated divisions and will have the top two teams meet for the title.
WKU sits at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play after falling to UTSA at the Alamodome on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 championship game. The Hilltoppers follow this weekend’s game with matchups against UAB – which was picked second in the preseason poll – and North Texas – which, along with the Roadrunners, has 2-0 marks in league play so far.
Middle Tennessee is also 3-3 overall, but is winless in two C-USA games so far. After knocking off a ranked Miami team on the road, the Blue Raiders have fallen to UTSA and UAB – Middle Tennessee took a 41-14 beating Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
“Right now we’re looking at Middle Tennessee, and I’m going to tell you what, this conference is so competitive right now. It’s anybody’s game in this conference,” Helton said. “Our team has done a really good job of understanding to not look past the next opponent and not to be thinking, ‘OK, well if we can do this, we can try to make a run.’ We’re taking it one game at a time. Middle Tennessee is the same way.
“We’ve got to be able to go out there on the road against a really good opponent and come away with a big conference win. If we get this win – this is a big win. This is not only a rivalry game, but it’s highly competitive conference right now and this will be a big win for us. I know our guys are excited about the opportunity. They’ve got a great look in their eye. … If we can get back on track in this game, I feel really good about where we’re at.”
To add to the rivalry, WKU tied the all-time series 35-35-1 with a 48-21 victory over the Blue Raiders last year at Houchens-Smith Stadium in a game it turned the Blue Raiders over seven times. WKU is 14-20-1 in Murfreesboro.
“Rivalry week. Big game this week. Middle Tennessee. Looking forward to getting back on track, trying to get back in that win column,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Our guys are hungry, they’ve been playing really, really hard, so I know that they’re going to put in the effort and the detail that it takes to hopefully come out with a win this week.”
WKU has had a hold on the series in recent years, winning six of the last seven matchups. The two have played every year since becoming conference foes in 2014, and outside of 2013, have played each year since 2007. The series dates back to Oct. 10, 1914, when Middle Tennessee beat WKU 47-0 in Murfreesboro.
“I know from a historical standpoint – obviously geography puts a lot into it – but from a historical standpoint, Western Kentucky and Middle have always kind of come up together, if that makes sense, whether that was FCS or in FBS and being able to put those things together as conference opponents,” said WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, who will be taking part in his first 100 Miles of Hate game. “Guys that played high school football together, dads that played against each other 20 and 30 years earlier, so it’s really, really interesting for me. Personally for me, it’s my first game in the rivalry.
“Lot of people on the staff that I’ve known really well. I’ve worked with four guys on their staff. Running backs coach Jeff Beckles is a good friend of mine. Jeff and I first met each other in 1996 when I was a sophomore in high school and he became the receivers coach at Tift County in south Georgia. Tommy West was the defensive coordinator at UAB when I was coaching the safeties. We spent a year and a half together. Rick (Mallory), their tight ends coach – Rick and I have been really close through the years. There’s a lot of good relationships there and it’ll be fun to be able to see those guys, and obviously we want to go out and play really well, come back and have a win.”
Before last season, nine of the previous 13 meetings since 2007 had been decided by five points or fewer, and four of the last nine meetings before 2021 had gone into at least double overtime.
While Middle Tennessee is WKU’s oldest rival, the Hilltoppers had also developed a rivalry with Marshall – dubbed the Moonshine Throwdown – since the two met in a high-scoring affair in Huntington, W.Va., in 2014. It became popular with both fanbases, but the Thundering Herd left C-USA for the Sun Belt and with no nonconference matchups on the books, that series takes a hiatus.
WKU and Middle Tennessee will remain in a new-look C-USA, however, so 100 Miles of Hate lives on.
"I've always appreciated this rivalry. I've always thought that records didn't matter, didn't matter home or away. I thought the guys always get up for this game no matter what. We're too close to each other, we respect each other too much and it just makes for a better football game," Helton said. "I'm glad we're in that rivalry with them and looking forward to the opportunity to play them."