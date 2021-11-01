Nearly 25% of Western Kentucky's roster this season were incoming transfers, with several of those players taking on key roles, but Tyson Helton doesn't expect there to be much of a learning curve when the Hilltoppers face off with one of their biggest, if not biggest, rivals.
WKU will host Middle Tennessee in a "100 Miles of Hate" rivalry game Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"I think you kind of automatically adopt the rivalry with whatever team you decide to join," Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. "Everybody has a rival. There's enough people that are a part of our program that know that's a big game. Our guys recognize the fact that Middle Tennessee is a good football team and it's going to take everything we've got to go win that game. Coach (Rick) Stockstill does a fantastic job of getting his guys ready to play and they've got a great staff there.
"It's just one of those games you look forward to every season. We've got this winning streak going and the biggest thing for us is just taking it one game at a time and try not to do anything but focus on Middle Tennessee and this rivalry and getting this win for our fans."
Both teams enter with a 4-4 overall mark, but WKU is 3-1 in Conference USA play and Middle Tennessee sits behind the Hilltoppers in the East Division standings at 2-2 against league teams. The Hilltoppers enter on a three-game winning streak after losing four straight, while the Blue Raiders have won back-to-back contests and three of their last four – including a 34-28 victory over preseason East Division favorite Marshall in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
"We're going up to Western Kentucky this weekend and looking forward to it. They've got a really good football team," Stockstill said Monday in his weekly news conference. " ... We're excited about going up there. It's going to be a great challenge for us."
But in rivalry games, the records get thrown out the window.
This season's meeting gives the Hilltoppers a chance to even the all-time series – which started with a 47-0 Middle Tennessee victory in 1914 – with the Blue Raiders, who lead 35-34-1. WKU has won back-to-back meetings and five of the last six matchups, including a 20-17 game at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium last year in the most recent meeting.
Hardly any of those recent matchups have been dominated by either team, however.
Nine of the last 13 meetings since 2007 – when the rivalry was renewed – have been decided by five points or fewer, and four of the last nine meetings have gone into at least double overtime. The Blue Raiders lead the series 20-15 in Bowling Green.
Helton has been a part of the series four times as a member of the WKU program – the last two games won by the Hilltoppers, as well as a 58-28 WKU victory in 2015 and a 50-47 triple-overtime Middle Tennessee win in 2014 when he was an assistant under Jeff Brohm.
"They've all been such good games. That's usually what you want when you're playing a rivalry game, is to have a good, tough game," Helton said. "I enjoy the ones that you have the lead and you keep the lead and you have a nice easy day. I don't think that'll be the case. I think in a rivalry game that's what you're going to get. Records are out the window – you've heard that statement before. It really doesn't matter. You usually get both team's best game and that's what you've seen when our two teams play each other."
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and the game will be broadcast by Stadium.