Western Kentucky's defense has been key in helping the program to its 8-4 mark in the regular season and a berth in a bowl game after a one-year absence.
The Hilltoppers' defense is preparing to be tested again Dec. 30 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas when it faces a Western Michigan offense led by running back LeVante Bellamy.
"I think Western Michigan, as a program, has been a very good offensive program over the years. Coach (Tim) Lester, Coach (Jake) Moreland, those guys both played there, so they take a lot of pride in it," WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said following the team's practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday. "The main thing on their offense is their running back. He's at almost 1,500 yards. I think we've got to do a great job of understanding his favorite runs and his favorite plays and make sure we do our job like we've been trying to do."
Western Michigan (7-5) finished the regular season with the third-best scoring offense in the Mid-American Conference, putting up an average of 34.2 points per game and scoring the most total touchdowns with 56 – a mark that edged Ohio and Central Michigan, the latter of which played 13 games because of an appearance in the MAC championship game, by two scores.
Bellamy, the 2019 Vern Smith Leadership Award winner as the league's MVP and the league's Offensive Player of the Year, has led that offense with 1,412 yards rushing on 248 attempts. His 117.7 yards per game are second-most in the MAC – Buffalo's Jare Patterson averages 135.5 per game – and his 23 rushing touchdowns are six more than anyone else in the conference. The 5-foot-9, 190 pound senior back from Indianapolis is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
He was a First Team All-MAC player last season after suffering a season-ending injury the year before in the team's seventh game. Bellamy has also got speed to go along with his ability to shoulder the workload – his 248 carries were tied for second most in the MAC this season – by clocking a 4.28 second 40-yard dash in June.
"He's a good football player. His speed is top-notch, so he's got good speed with a good offense," WKU redshirt senior defensive back Ta'Corian Darden said following Thursday's practice. "He's just doing his job out there, running good out there and making plays."
Western Michigan also boasts the third-best passing offense in the MAC, which averages 244.6 yards passing per game. Jon Wassink quarterbacks the team and has thrown for 2,904 yards – the second-best mark in the conference behind Ball State's Drew Plitt – while completing nearly 60 percent of his passes. Skyy Moore and Giovanni Ricci have 47 receptions each for 734 and 622 yards, respectively. Keith Mixon Jr. has 48 receptions and nearly 500 yards receiving.
"They're a good offensive team. Thev're got a great running back and good receivers on the outside," Darden said. "We feel like we just need to be gap side and contain the great running back they have and go out there and get a W."
WKU has been practicing like it would be playing this Monday, instead of the following, in preparation for the Bellamy-led Broncos. The Hilltoppers boast the best scoring defense in Conference USA and have allowed just 20.1 points per game in 12 games. WKU allowed an average of 137.3 yards rushing per game. The group features C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone, who was tied for fourth in the country with 21 tackles for loss and 11th in the nation with 11.5 sacks when receiving the honor.
Despite the success the Hilltoppers had without the ball this fall, White believes the Western Michigan offense provides new challenges the team hasn't seen this season.
"They're different. Obviously everything starts with the running back and quarterback for most teams, but they don't really remind me of anyone," he said. "They've got their own style and they're very methodical, they're patient and they understand their strengths and weaknesses."
The First Responder Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. CST on Dec. 30.
