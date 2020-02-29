Western Kentucky's baseball team evened its series against USC Upstate with an 8-6 10-inning victory Saturday afternoon at Harley Park in Spartanburg, S.C.
The Hilltoppers improved to 7-3 on the season, while the Spartans dropped to 8-2.
After a back-and-forth affair through the first nine innings of action, WKU used some clutch hitting in the 10th frame to take the win.
“It was a great team win,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “It’s early in the season, but when I look at what we’ve done so far, this was our best team win. I told them in our postgame meeting that you can look up and down the lineup, up and down the pitching staff, and it seemed like everybody picked each other up. If somebody left a guy on the base, the next guy got them in. Or if somebody was struggling on the mound, somebody else came in and picked them up.
“It was just a really hard-fought game. The intensity of this game was incredible. I give our guys credit, they battled back. So, a great team win today for the Tops.”
Sean Bergeron earned the start on the mound in his third appearance of the season, allowing six hits and three runs while fanning six batters in 5 1/3 innings.
The trio of Hunter Crosby, Bailey Sutton and Dalton Shoemake closed things out from there, with Sutton earning his first win of the season while Shoemake collected his first save of the year.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers put together 10 hits and seven walks, with four different players producing multi-hit efforts.
Jack Wilson hit 3-for-6 to go along with three runs, while Ray Zuberer III went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a walk. Richard Constantine recorded a 2-for-4 outing with two runs and an RBI, while Davis Sims rounded out the multi-hit group with a 2-for-5 performance to go along with two RBIs.
The four-RBI game marked a career-high for Zuberer, with one of his RBIs coming in the 10th inning to help secure a Hilltopper victory.
“I just wanted to put good swings on the ball like I always do and not try to do too much, just help this team as much as I can,” Zuberer said in a news release. “You have to give credit to my teammates for being in those positions in order for me to knock them in. Today was just a really great team win.”
The Hilltoppers will close out their series with the Spartans at noon CST on Sunday at Harley Park.
