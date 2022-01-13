Rice entered Thursday's game at Western Kentucky with the top 3-point shooting percentage in Conference USA and showed its ability in the first 10 minutes of the game.
At that point, the Owls had connected on five shots from deep, and WKU head coach Rick Stansbury had seen enough.
From there, the Hilltoppers locked down defensively, allowed Rice to knock down just three more 3-pointers for the remainder of the game and used an efficient offensive night to pull away for an 80-66 win at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"It wasn't just coming out of the locker room where it changed, it changed at the 10-minute mark for us," Stansbury said. "We played a lot of zone that first half and about the 10-minute mark I think they were up 12 or 13 and I know they had made five 3s the first 10 minutes of the game. I saw all of those I could see. The last 10 minutes of the first half they only made two 3s, we started getting more stops and that's what allowed us to get out in transition."
Despite a sluggish start and Rice (9-6 overall, 2-2 C-USA) building a 13-point lead by the 10:38 mark in the first half, the Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-1) made it a two-point game heading into the second half and outscored the Owls 40-24 over the final 20 minutes to move above .500 in league play for the first time this season.
The Owls entered with the league's top 3-point shooting percentage -- they knocked down 38.5% of the shots they took from deep heading into the matchup and were second in the league with 10.1 made 3s per game -- and came out hot Thursday, but finished shooting just 8-of-27 from deep in the game, including just 1-of-9 in the second half.
WKU held Rice leading scorer Carl Pierre to just three points, including 1-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He picked up two fouls with Jairus Hamilton attacking inside and found his third at the start of the second half.
"The biggest key was that -- making him defend," Stansbury said. "We went at him early in that post -- he was guarding Jairus and got two fouls on him. He came out of the locker room second half first play, put the third one on him He never got in a rhythm, in a flow of that game. ... That was a huge stat, getting him out of there.
"He's got the advantage out there on that perimeter because he's a guard playing that four spot, but we made him pay a little bit in that paint tonight and that was huge for us -- real huge for us. One of the biggest keys of the game."
The Hilltoppers, on the other hand, had another efficient offensive night after five players scored in double figures their last time out Saturday in a win over FIU, and Hamilton -- WKU's leading scorer -- wasn't one of those.
On Thursday, Hamilton had his best performance in a while. The 6-foot-8 senior forward had his first 20-plus point game since November, and finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Owls.
He was one of five Hilltoppers in double figures -- Josh Anderson had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight had 13 and Jamarion Sharp and Camron Justice each had 12. WKU shot 49% from the field and 35% from 3-point range in the win.
"I think we really just had to go out there and get some stops," Hamilton said. "We was out there playing good defense, but they were hitting some tough shots, getting some offensive rebounds and second half we really just came out and really just locked in on getting stops and we did a good job with that."
Travis Evee had three of Rice's early 3s on his way to an 11-point first half -- Quincy Olivari also had 11 first-half points for the Owls -- but the Hilltoppers clawed back with the help of 10 first-half free throws. Josh Anderson had seven of those as part of his 11 points off the bench in the first half. WKU doubled up Rice at the line in the game, knocking down 17-of-22 free throws to the Owls' 8-of-11.
"I feel like that's big," Anderson said. "That's one emphasis that coach put in our heads -- just get in the paint creating fouls. I feel like that slows the game down a lot and I feel like we executed that well tonight."
The Hilltoppers closed the opening period on a 7-2 run to make it 42-40 at the break, before Justice opened the second half with a 3-pointer -- one of his four in the game and three in the final 20 minutes.
WKU continued on a 13-3 run to build an eight-point lead, and a 3-pointer from Hamilton with 12:09 to play put the Hilltoppers ahead by double digits. Rice got its deficit to single digits with an and-one from Chris Mullins with 10:49 to play, but 20 seconds later Justice knocked down a 3-pointer that put WKU ahead by double digits for the remainder of the 80-66 victory.
Mylyjael Poteat led Rice with 15 points off the bench. Evee finished with 13 points, Chris Mullins added 13 and Olivari had 11. The Owls are scheduled to play at Marshall on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to next host North Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena in a rematch of last year's C-USA championship game, which the Mean Green won in overtime.