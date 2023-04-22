Western Kentucky took its third Conference USA series of the season with a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Florida Atlantic at the WKU Softball Complex.
'Both one-run games, Hilltoppers starting pitcher Katie Gardner earned the 3-2 win in the series opener, while Kelsie Houchens shut out the Owls 1-0 from the circle for game two.
WKU's Taylor Davis tallied a .667 batting average between both games, securing a game-winning RBI triple and four hits on the afternoon. Faith Hegh was 3-for-6, while Kaytlan Kemp went 2-for-5 for the Hilltopper offense.
In the opener, the Hilltoppers got an early first-inning lead with a sacrifice-fly off the bat of Brylee Hage after a Hegh leadoff double – her 18th of the season as the nation's doubles leader. Later in the frame, Kemp shot her third triple of the year down the right-field line, good for an RBI as Davis went home.
The Owls drew a run across the board as an RBI double in the second inning plated a runner.
FAU's two-spot hitter picked up the only home run on the afternoon, a shot to right-center field that tied the game at 2-all.
WKU clinched the game in the bottom of the fourth when second baseman Abby Newman singled down the left-field line on the 0-2 to drive in Kemp.
In the circle, Gardner picked up her 15th complete game of the season that included only two runs off of four hits, six strikeouts and four walks in her seven innings of work.
Davis notched the first hit of the nightcap with a bunt infield single right to third base in the first.
Starting at catcher, WKU's Jessica Bush blooped a single into shallow left field to get into scoring position in the fifth.
The lone run of the game was courtesy of Davis, who picked up her third triple of her career. The Madison, Ala., native swung on the 1-1 pitch, where the ball hit into left-center field for an RBI triple.
Houchens pitched her third complete game of the season, as she allowed no runs off of five hits. She walked seven and struck out six for her second career shutout.
The Tops will face Florida Atlantic for the series finale Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.