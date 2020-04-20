Western Kentucky’s most experienced quarterback is leaving the program.
Steven Duncan, who started the first three games of the 2019 season before an injury, announced via Twitter on Monday he is entering the transfer portal. The redshirt junior has two years of eligibility remaining after an injury against Louisville in the third game of the year caused him to miss the rest of the season and pick up a medical redshirt.
Duncan was the assumed front-runner to win the Hilltoppers’ starting quarterback job again in 2020. Now coach Tyson Helton will either lean on the young members of WKU's current quarterback room or continue exploring the market for a transfer.
“First I would like to thank Coach Helton for believing in me and offering me a scholarship to play football for Western Kentucky University,” Duncan wrote in a Twitter post. “It has been an honor and a blessing to spend time at such a special place. Also, I would like to thank Coach (Bryan) Ellis for everything he has done for me throughout the time we’ve had together on the Hill.
“To all my teammates through the years it has been an honor battling with y’all through the highs and the lows that we have experienced. I love all of y’all and I am blessed to have gained so many brothers during my time at WKU and I will cherish all the relationships I have made. With that being said I have entered my name into the transfer portal and I plan to graduate from Western Kentucky this May and play my final two years of eligibility elsewhere.”
Duncan completed 70-of-119 pass attempts for 790 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in three starts before suffering a season-ending foot injury in the third quarter against Louisville on Sept. 14. The Charleston, S.C., native edged out senior transfer Ty Storey for the starting job before the season. Storey took over after Duncan’s injury and led the team to a 9-4 record and a bowl win, earning the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year honor.
Duncan led WKU in passing as a redshirt sophomore with 1,071 yards on 108 completions with nine touchdowns.
He’ll also leave WKU with 203 rushing yards.
Redshirt junior Davis Shanley and redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas are the only two experienced quarterbacks for a team that just signed incoming freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison.
Shanley has the most snaps of that returning duo by appearing in nine games the last two seasons. He started four games in 2018 under former coach Mike Sanford and completed 96-of-141 pass attempts for 942 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He entered the game against Arkansas last season and rushed once for 16 yards.
Thomas appeared in three games as a freshman and redshirted in 2018. Last season, he completed one pass for six yards against Southern Mississippi.
Helton said in January he was open to adding another quarterback off the transfer market to compete for the starting job, much like he did with Storey at this time a year ago.
But that position battle was supplemented by spring practice, something that was canceled for all of college football this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helton spoke with reporters in March about position needs and expressed a need for another quarterback, which could likely be revisited when traffic in the transfer portal picks up in May.
“That’s when the rubber meets the road for us,” Helton said. “… We’ll have to make some quicker decisions there than we normally would. I’ll probably do the same again, the quarterback competition will go up till the week of the initial games.”
WKU opens the season at home on Sept. 5 against UT-Chattanooga.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.