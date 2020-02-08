The Western Kentucky Track & Field team claimed 10 event titles from the two-day Marshall Invitational in Huntington, W.Va. on Friday and Saturday.
The Hilltoppers scored 121 points to take second in the five-team men’s field. The Lady Toppers finished fifth in the eight-team women's field.
On the men’s side, WKU racked up six event titles as Dartez Hamlin (200m), Marlowe Mosley (400m), Dedrick Troxell (3000m), Sheldon Noble (long jump), Brett Brannon (weight throw) and the distance medley relay all won events. For the Lady Toppers, Alexis Williams (200m), Savannah Heckman (3000m), Grace Turner (pole vault) and Annastacia Forrester (long jump) all earned event titles.
Hamlin (21.44) and Mosley (21.53) finished first and second in the 200-meter race, setting a new meet record time. Mosley added a second meet record in the 400-meter, clocking a 47.48.
Turner’s pole vault title was the first of her collegiate career, a personal best and put the freshman in WKU’s all-time top-five indoor performance rankings. She cleared 3.87 meters on her second attempt at the height.
Former Hilltopper and current graduate assistant coach Martin Owusu-Antwi won the men’s 60-meter dash with a meet record time of 6.80.
WKU will wrap up its regular-season competition next weekend at the Samford Open in Birmingham, Ala., before making a return trip to the Birmingham CrossPlex the following weekend for the C-USA Indoor Championships.
MEN’S RESULTS
60m
*1st – Martin Owusu-Antwi – 6.80 (Meet Record)
2nd – Dartez Hamlin – 6.91 (tied PR)
200m
1st – Dartez Hamlin – 21.44 (Meet Record)
2nd – Marlowe Mosley – 21.53 (Meet Record/PR)
4th – Sheldon Noble – 22.86 (PR)
400m
1st – Marlowe Mosley – 47.48 (Meet Record)
800m
5th – Carson Sharber – 2:04.93 (PR)
6th – Dylan Duckworth – 2:05.21 (PR)
3000m
1st – Dedrick Troxell – 8:35.47 (PR)
3rd – Clint Sherman – 8:41.65 (PR)
10th – Will Perrone – 9:10.96 (PR)
11th – Jacob Skillman – 9:12.74
12th – Zach Skillman – 9:18.54 (PR)
14th – Ethan Snyder – 9:24.87
5000m
6th – Jacob Skillman – 15:58.82 (PR)
7th – Will Perrone – 16:01.73 (PR)
10th – Ethan Snyder – 16:19.84
DMR
1st – Dedrick Troxell, Kevin Johnson, Dylan Duckworth, Clint Sherman – 10:45.48 (Season Best)
Pole Vault
2nd – Devon Montgomery – 4.25m (13’11.25”)
Long Jump
1st – Sheldon Noble – 6.70m (21’11.75”)
Weight Throw
1st – Brett Brannon – 15.73m (51’7.25”) (PR)
4th – Joel Dittoe – 14.65m (48’0.75”)
Shot Put
5th – Joel Dittoe – 13.06m (42’10.25”)
WOMEN’S RESULTS
60m Hurdles
18th – Audrey Griffin – 10.56
200m
1st – Alexis Williams – 24.59
400m
4th – Alexis Williams – 56.98 (PR)
800m
7th – Aairiona Hayden-Ransom – 2:19.84 (PR)
1 Mile
19th – Jenna Vaughn – 5:37.78 (PR)
20th – Haley Webb – 5:40.67
24th – Heather Whitlow – 6:08.53 (PR)
3000m
1st – Savannah Heckman – 10:27.87 (PR)
13th – Kaia Enevoldsen – 11:36.16 (PR)
5000m
5th – Savannah Heckman – 18:06.51 (PR)
8th – Haley Webb – 19:57.25 (PR)
9th – Kaia Enevoldsen – 20:43.71 (PR)
10th – Heather Whitlow – 21:46.43 (PR)
Pole Vault
1st – Grace Turner – 3.87m (12’8.25) (PR) (5th on WKU’s all-time list)
4th – Nikki Ogorek – 3.37m (11’0.75”)
7th – Alexis Thacker – 3.07m (10’0.75”)
Weight Throw
14th – Mary Claire Redden – 11.20m (36’9”)
High Jump
2nd – Grace Turner – 1.62m (5’3.75”) (PR)
Shot Put
9th – Jessica Smith – 11.15m (36’7”) (PR)
Triple Jump
3rd – Annastacia Forrester – 11.69m (38’4.25”)
Long Jump
1st – Annastacia Forrester – 5.48m (17’11.75”)
