Western Kentucky's softball team earned its fourth come-from-behind win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Middle Tennessee at Blue Raider Softball Complex on Friday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
WKU fifth-year senior Faith Hegh picked up two RBI doubles in the matchup before Taylor Davis collected her 13th and 14th RBIs on the year with the game-winning hit.
Kelsie Houchens earned her seventh win on the season for the Hilltoppers.
The Blue Raiders got swinging first with an RBI single up the middle that plated two to get ahead early.
After a change of the circle with Houchens in charge in the bottom of the second, the Tops scored one with a double off the bat off Hegh – she’s third in NCAA softball in doubles this season – for a 2-1 ballgame for the Blue Raiders.
In the bottom half of the third, Middle fought back on base running with stealing second and an advance on the throw down to take a 3-1 lead heading into the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Hegh plated another -- a shot into left-center field on the 1-0 pitch that was good for her second double of the evening. Shortstop TJ Webster made her way home on her speed from first base for the second run of the game for WKU.
WKU opened up the seventh with singles from Abby Newman and Webster to put two runners on. The Blue Raiders intentionally walked Hegh to load the bags just before left fielder Taylor Davis earned the tying and go-ahead RBIs of the game with a shot over the shortstop's head into the left-center gap and sent two across the plate for the win.
WKU will take on Middle Tennessee again on Saturday in Murfreesboro. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.