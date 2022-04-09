Western Kentucky’s softball team registered its eighth come-from-behind win of the season in Friday’s series opener against UAB from Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Ala.
The Hilltoppers used six unanswered runs to claim a 7-6 win. Taylor Sanders and Bailey Curry each connected for home runs and combined for seven RBIs between the pair.
“I’m proud of our toughness tonight to complete the comeback win,” WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release.
WKU improved to 26-7 on the season with the win and is now 10-3 in Conference USA play. UAB moved to 20-14 overall and 8-2 in league action.
UAB struck for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Sanders connected for a one-out home run in the top of the next inning to get the Hilltoppers on the board and begin the comeback.
Curry added the Tops’ second homer of the day in the top of the fourth with a two-out solo shot to pull the score within 6-2.
The Hilltoppers took advantage of four UAB errors in the top of the fifth to plate four runs and come all the way back to tie the game at 6-all. The lone hit of the inning was a bases-loaded and clearing double by Sanders to bring her RBI total to four on the day. All nine Hilltoppers in the order would make a plate appearance in the frame.
UAB scattered three hits across the last three innings of the game with just two coming against the Hilltoppers’ winning pitcher, Katie Gardner, in the final 2 2/3 innings. The Blazers would put a runner in scoring position in each of those innings.
In the top of the seventh, Brylee Hage led things off with a single before Sanders connected for a one-out single for her third hit of the game. From there, Curry stepped into the box and cranked a double off the center-field wall to score Hage from second for the winning run.
UAB got a two-out triple in the bottom of the seventh, but Gardner induced a popup at second base to close out the win.
Gardner improved to 8-2 in the circle on the season with the win in relief. In her 2 2/3 innings of work, the junior allowed just two hits and one walk against three strikeouts and zero runs.
Sanders is up to 10 multi-hit games on the season after her first three-hit effort of the campaign on Friday. Additionally, she now has eight RBIs in the Tops’ last two games, 10 in the last three and 11 in the last four with seven hits in that span as well. Sanders is also up to 10 multi-RBI efforts on the year.
WKU was set to face UAB in the second game of the series Saturday in Birmingham.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.