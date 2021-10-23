MIAMI -- After a slow start on the road, Western Kentucky struck fast to take the lead against FIU and never looked back.
Bailey Zappe led a go-ahead 70-yard scoring drive with under a minute to play in the first half as part of a 27-point run on the way to a 34-19 Hilltopper victory over the Panthers on Saturday at FIU Stadium in Miami.
"Going on the road and getting a win is always hard. We've talked about all week of having that complete team win. I thought we got really close to that tonight," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "The defense had another really good night, so that was great to see.
" ... I was happy with just the overall performance of everybody. Can't say enough again though about the defense and their performance."
Down 12-10, the Hilltoppers (3-4 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) came up with a defensive stop to put the ball back in the offense's hands with 49 seconds until halftime. WKU marched down the field, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Zappe to Mitchell Tinsley to make it 17-12 just 34 seconds later.
"It's big for us momentum-wise to be able to score," Zappe said. "I think we got the ball back with a minute left and, for us, a minute left is enough time with the way we play and our tempo. To be able to march down there and get that touchdown to go into the half was great momentum-wise going into the second half."
The score held through halftime, and then the floodgates opened.
The Hilltoppers added 17 in the second half to pull away from the Panthers. Jerreth Sterns caught a pass from Zappe, rolled off a defender while staying on his feet and found the end zone from 20 yards out to make it 24-12 less than four minutes into the third. The two connected again less than four minutes into the fourth from 2 yards out to make it 24 consecutive WKU points and a 31-12 lead.
Brayden Narveson connected on a 26-yard field goal with 4:08 to play to make it 34-12.
WKU finished with 530 yards in the game, with 368 coming through the air from Zappe, who had three touchdowns on 39-of-49 passing. Sterns was his leading receiver with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.
The final Narveson field goal was set up by a sack from Nick Days -- the seventh for the Hilltoppers, who brought pressure on FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager all night. Marcus Bragg had two, while Days, DeAngelo Malone, Demetrius Cain, Juwuan Jones and Michael Pitts each had one.
"Consistency -- that's all we need to say," Days said. "We want to consistently get pressure on the opponent's quarterback. We want to rattle him, we want to get in his face, we want to do whatever possible to increase our chances of winning and that's what I feel like I think we did these last two weeks and tonight."
FIU (1-6, 0-3) added a touchdown late on a 3-yard run from Shaun Peterson Jr. to make it 34-19.
The Panthers were held to 290 yards in the game, including just 28 yards on the ground. Bortenschlager had 192 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-32 passing, and Randall St. Felix led FIU's receiving corps with 104 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. D'Vonte Price had 87 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts.
"It was a great defensive performance," Pitts said. "Just always staying in film, going through it, making sure we knew what was to be expected."
WKU struggled offensively for much of the first half after falling into an early hole. FIU jumped out to a quick lead with a 1-yard touchdown run from Price -- the extra point was blocked by Mike Allen -- while WKU was forced to punt its first two possessions, fumbled the ball away on its third and punted again on its fourth before finally finding the end zone with an 8-yard scoring run from Adam Cofield to make it 7-6 with 7:13 left in the opening half.
"Offensively early we struggled," Helton said. "They were playing drop eight coverage and I thought our offense did a good job of slowing it down, starting to look at them, mix in the run more and we started having success when we did that. Those are things that smart football teams need to do to win."
The Panthers answered quickly with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Bortenschlager to St. Felix on their next play to make it 12-7 -- Allen came up with a sack on the two-point try -- and Narveson followed with a 23-yard field goal to make it 12-10 with 1:22 to play in the period. The field goal was followed by Zappe's touchdown to Tinsley to make it 10 quick points before the break, starting the 27-point run that blew the game open.
The loss was the sixth straight for the Panthers. FIU is scheduled to travel to Marshall next week.
WKU will try to extend its winning streak when it returns home the next two weekends. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host Charlotte next Saturday in a 3 p.m. CT game and will host Middle Tennessee the following week.