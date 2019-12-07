The finale of a wild week in E.A. Diddle Arena didn’t disappoint.
Even when star center Charles Bassey left late with an injury and Western Kentucky trailed the visitors from the Southeastern Conference by six points, the Hilltoppers rallied, forced overtime and presented the biggest crowd of the year with another Power Five victory.
“It was cracking,” WKU guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “It was super loud. You really couldn’t hear yourself think. They were a really big part of how we came back in that game.”
The Hilltoppers found a way to overtime and took off from there with Hollingsworth’s uncontested dunk putting the finishing touches on an 86-79 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in front of 6,862 in Diddle Arena on Saturday.
Hollingsworth had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the way in handing Arkansas its first loss of the season. WKU (7-3) forced overtime with a 3-pointer from Jared Savage and then outscored the Razorbacks 13-6 in the extra five minutes.
The Hilltoppers did so by going 5-for-6 from the free-throw line and two crucial field goals to start the period from Josh Anderson. His five points in overtime gave him 15 on the night in a key effort of 31 minutes off the bench.
Rick Stansbury knew the Hilltoppers needed to play small to defeat the guard-heavy Razorbacks, and contributions from Anderson, Savage (14 points) and Camron Justice (12 points) helped WKU earn its eighth win against a Power Five school since the 2017-18 season.
The university will also collect a $1.5 million check after going 3-0 against Arkansas in a three-game combined series between football and men’s basketball. Stansbury’s squad beat the Razorbacks by one point last season in Fayetteville, Ark.
WKU’s rally came after Bassey left the game with under four minutes to play with a left leg injury. Stansbury said the sophomore center will have an MRI on Sunday morning. Bassey left the game with 10 points and six rebounds.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit,” Stansbury said. “I thought we showed a lot of toughness. Down (six) late in that game after we lost Charles, you can very easily let some emotion leave your body, but we didn’t do it. I thought our guys took their emotion to another level and found ways to go make plays. We had different guys do it.”
Arkansas entered the night as the highest-ranked team on WKU’s schedule besides top-ranked Louisville in Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytics ratings system. The Razorbacks were No. 28 in that ranking, while the Hilltoppers entered Saturday No. 92. Arkansas was also receiving votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and rated No. 11 in the RPI.
But outside of an overtime win against Georgia Tech, the Hilltoppers were the toughest team the Razorbacks had faced in the first nine games.
Desi Sills led Arkansas with 20 points and Isaiah Joe had 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the 3-point line. Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 17 points and 12 rebounds, yet the Razorbacks turned it over 16 times and couldn’t buy enough shots in overtime by shooting 2-of-7 from the floor.
“You can’t play well on the road in a building that’s full like this and turn the ball over 16 times,” Arkansas first-year coach Eric Musselman said.
A 9-0 run from the Hilltoppers, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Hollingsworth at the top of the key and a dunk from Bassey, set the pace for an 11-6 lead. Arkansas chipped its way back with a seven-point run and Joe’s 3-ball giving the Razorbacks a lead at 24-23.
Whitt had the Razorbacks’ only field goal for the last five minutes of the half until Sills’ layup with 38 seconds left. WKU had its own slump but used a four-point play from Savage in the final minute to take a 33-28 lead into the locker room.
Hollingsworth’s mid-range jumper opened the second half by extending WKU’s lead to seven, but the Razorbacks stormed back with seven straight field goals. Joe’s wide-open layup and a 3-pointer made it a 16-4 run to put the Razorbacks ahead by five and forced Stansbury into a timeout.
It didn’t take long for WKU to tie it back up, with Justice’s running layup ending that streak and a Savage 3-pointer tying the game back up at 44-all. Carson Williams gave WKU a brief lead at 51-50 before Joe snapped a scoreless stretch of over four minutes with a 3-pointer at the 9:13 mark.
The lead went back-and-forth with no team gaining more than a three-point edge during an eight-minute stretch. Hollingsworth took the game over for a stretch with a free throw and back-to-back buckets to push the Hilltoppers back into the lead.
Bassey’s jumper made it a 62-60 WKU lead at the under-four timeout.
The star center left the game when he appeared to hyperextend his knee with 3:40 left. He was helped off the court without putting pressure on his knee and the Diddle Arena crowd came to a concerned silence.
“It’s hard for us to see one of our star players like that go down,” Savage said. “We came together as a team and grinded it out the rest of the way.”
That helped Arkansas mount a slight run with Sills’ wide open 3-pointer giving the Razorbacks a five-point lead with 1:39 to go in regulation.
Hollingsworth capitalized at the free-throw line with four makes to pull within three and Jared Savage’s 3-pointer in the right corner tied the game with 32 seconds remaining.
Josh Anderson took over to start the extra period with WKU’s first five points. Williams hit two free throws to extend the lead by four with 1:16 left.
WKU finished 19-of-28 from the foul line, including 15-of-19 in the second half and overtime.
“A game like that is just about heart,” Savage said. “Who’s got more heart? We showed we have a lot of heart in that game. You don’t think about being tired down that stretch in one of those games. You’re just grinding it out.”
UP NEXT
The Hilltoppers have over a week off before hosting Kentucky Wesleyan for an exhibition Dec. 17.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 69-45 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach and 362-211 overall. … Dating back to his coaching days at Mississippi State, Stansbury is now 18-14 in his career against the Razorbacks. … WKU evened its all-time series with Arkansas 4-4, winning the last four and two in the last two seasons. … The Hilltoppers are 8-4 since 2017-18 against Power Five opponents. … Saturday marked the first time since Ole Miss in 2013 that an SEC team visited E.A. Diddle Arena. … Josh Anderson’s 15 points and six rebounds each marked season-highs. … Taveion Hollingsworth also notched season-highs with 23 points and nine rebounds. His six assists matched a career-high. … WKU has used the same starting lineup in 10 games. … Announced attendance was a season-high 6,862.
