Western Kentucky is hitting reset.
The failed Mike Sanford experiment pushed WKU back for two seasons after the glory days of Conference USA championships, three straight bowl wins and appearances in national rankings.
Tyson Helton wants to bring back those days. He made that clear the day he was introduced as WKU’s 21st football coach in November.
“I want every time we throw that football down there, everybody takes a deep breath and goes, ‘Oh my God, there they go again,’ ” Helton said at his opening news conference. “If I’m going to be criticized, I want to be criticized for dang taking chances and trying to make plays.”
That mission starts Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium against FCS opponent Central Arkansas. Helton’s goal is to produce the same offensive excitement WKU displayed during his first stint as offensive coordinator, but now he must do it with a team that went 3-9 that failed to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2012. It also marked the fewest wins by the program since 2010.
That certainly factored into the Hilltoppers being predicted to finish fifth in the preseason poll for the C-USA East Division standings. To rise from that expectation, Helton has a slew of returners on an offense that sputtered last season and a consistent defensive unit that maintained all but one position coach during the transition from Sanford to Helton.
WKU has 10 players back on offense that includes the entire offensive line of Parker Howell, Tyler Witt, Seth Joest, Jordan Meredith and Miles Pate. Redshirt senior wide receivers Quin Jernighan and Lucky Jackson were freshmen on the last WKU team to win a conference championship in 2016.
“I feel like there’s a sense of urgency not just because of that but because of that bad taste from last year,” Jackson said before the start of fall camp. “Guys want to get after it and show that we’re capable of doing it.”
Steven Duncan earned the nod as WKU’s starting quarterback after a tight battle for the job with Arkansas graduate transfer Ty Storey. Duncan was recruited by Helton out of Charleston, S.C., and threw for 1,073 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games last year.
“I just try to go out there and be a leader for my guys and try to get them riled up, ready to go and move the ball down the field and do what they tell me to do,” Duncan said. “Competing with those guys, it was awesome. I’m thankful coach trusts me enough to play for this program and be the guy out on the field.”
The Hilltoppers will lean on a committee of running backs between redshirt sophomores Joshua Samuel, KeShawn McClendon and Jakairi Moses. Redshirt junior Gaej Walker was previously a defensive back and switched to running back in the offseason and figures to have a significant role.
WKU’s defense will be led by an experienced secondary and defensive front. Juwuan Jones and Deangelo Malone anchor the defensive end positions while Jaylon George highlights the rotation of defensive tackles.
Redshirt seniors Ta’Corian Darden and Canon Jackson and redshirt junior Devon Key lead the defensive backs in defensive coordinator Clayton White’s 4-2-5 defense.
Kyle Bailey moved from the secondary back to linebacker and leads that position group where WKU lost its two leading tacklers from last year. Louisville graduate transfer Malik Staples is expected to contribute in that mix along with Clay Davis and Damon Lowe.
White’s third year as WKU’s coordinator offers stability Helton has leaned on all offseason. Factor that in addition to the number of returning starters and White feels good about where his 2019 defense stands.
“It helps a little,” White said. “That first-game jitters are still going to be there. You need to make sure your guys are seeing what they need to see throughout the week. You also want to make sure they’re not too anxious and do some things they don’t normally do. You have some confidence in guys that have been there. That also helps with older players who understand how to get their emotions in check, go out and play as a team, that’s the most important part to try to get done.”
Central Arkansas marks the only home game for nearly a month for the Hilltoppers. After Thursday, WKU will start conference road play at FIU on Sept. 7. WKU will return for a neutral-site game against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville before a bye week. A home game against UAB on Sept. 28 kicks off seven straight weeks until the next bye.
The remaining schedule includes home games against Army, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee. WKU will visit Old Dominion, Marshall, Arkansas and Southern Mississippi. Its schedule ranks 104th in ESPN’s Football Performance Index ratings.
“I’m ready to go,” offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said. “Thursday can’t get here fast enough. I’m ready to watch another team come out and play against us. I’m anxious to see our guys compete. They’ve played hard and done a good job up to this point and I’m ready for them to go out there and play another team.”
