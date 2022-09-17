Sports_wkumbb021122-9.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury yells instructions during Thursday’s game against Florida Atlantic at E. A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com/

The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team announced Saturday its full 2022-23 schedule, which includes 20 Conference USA games and 11 nonconference contests, 16 home games, with two exhibitions, and at least two Power Five contests.