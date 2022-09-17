The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team announced Saturday its full 2022-23 schedule, which includes 20 Conference USA games and 11 nonconference contests, 16 home games, with two exhibitions, and at least two Power Five contests.
“Once again, we’ve got a challenging schedule,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said in a news release. “It provides us with some great opportunities for our team. We’re looking forward to some quality games against some quality opponents.”
WKU will open the season with two exhibitions at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers host the Montevallo Falcons on Nov. 2, followed by Georgetown College on Nov. 5.
In their first official game of the season, the Hilltoppers will start the year at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 10. WKU is 115-44 all-time against EKU and holds a 47-27 mark in Richmond in the series.
For its home opener, WKU will play Kentucky State on Nov. 12 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers will stay home to take on the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 15.
WKU will travel to the Cayman Islands Classic for three contests during the week of Thanksgiving. The Hilltoppers start off the bracket against Akron on Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. CT. They will then play either Illinois State or LSU on Nov. 22, followed by the final game on Nov. 23.
South Carolina State will come to Bowling Green on Nov. 26 before WKU travels to Austin Peay on Nov. 30. A game against Wright State on Dec. 10 wraps up the home nonconference schedule.
WKU will end its nonconference slate with two Power Five opponents on the road. The Hilltoppers will play in the KFC Yum! Center for the first time since 2020 as they take on Louisville. WKU earned its first-ever home win over Louisville on Dec. 18, pushing the Tops to 11 Power Five victories in the last five seasons.
The Hilltoppers take on South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Dec. 22 to finish the nonconference schedule.
With 11 total teams in C-USA for the 2022-23 season, the league campaign includes a home-and-away contest against every league school with 20 conference games overall.
The Hilltoppers kick off the C-USA schedule Dec. 29 at Diddle Arena against Rice. WKU travels to Middle Tennessee on New Year’s Eve.
WKU returns home to face reigning C-USA West Division champion North Texas on Jan. 5 before taking two games on the road – at UTSA on Jan. 7 and at 2022 C-USA Tournament champion UAB on Jan. 11.
The Hilltoppers host the Florida schools over one weekend with FIU on Jan. 14 and Florida Atlantic on Jan. 16.
The following weekend, WKU goes to Louisiana Tech on Jan. 19 before heading home for one game against Charlotte on Jan. 21. The Hilltoppers round out the month with the Florida road swing of FIU on Jan. 26 and Florida Atlantic on Jan. 28.
A three-game homestand kicks off the month of February for the Hilltoppers. WKU hosts UTSA on Feb. 2, UTEP on Feb. 4 and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 9.
WKU hits Charlotte on Feb. 16 and Rice on Feb. 18 before finishing the month at home. The Hilltoppers’ final home league games are against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 23 and UAB on Feb. 25.
The Hilltoppers will end the regular season at UTEP on March 2 and at North Texas on March 4.
The Conference USA Tournament will return to The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, for the sixth straight year. The tournament is scheduled for March 8-11.