Coming off a 2021 Conference USA East Division championship and Boca Raton Bowl win, WKU’s football program announced its full schedule for the 2022 season.
The schedule will feature five nonconference matchups and eight C-USA contests, including six games with teams that qualified for a bowl game in 2021. With WKU scheduling an extra game at Hawaii, the 2022 schedule will also lean slightly road heavy, with just six of 13 games set to be played at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.
WKU will mix in its nonconference contests throughout the season, with matchups against Austin Peay (Aug. 27), Hawaii (Sept. 3), Indiana (Sept. 17), Troy (Oct. 1) and Auburn (Nov. 19). The Hilltoppers lost to Big Ten opponent Indiana, 33-31, at home last season and will look to turn the tide when they travel to Bloomington in 2022. WKU’s game against SEC member Auburn will mark the third meeting between the schools, with their last matchup coming in 2005.
The Hilltoppers’ eight C-USA matchups will feature home games against FIU (Sept. 24), Marshall (Oct. 22), Rice (Oct. 29) and Old Dominion (Nov. 12), with WKU set to travel to UTSA (Oct. 8), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 15), Florida Atlantic (Nov. 5) and Charlotte (Nov. 26). WKU went 7-1 in league play last season en route to a C-USA East Division championship before losing to UTSA, 49-41, in the C-USA championship game.
Head coach Tyson Helton will be in his fourth year at the helm of the Hilltopper program after producing a 23-16 record through three seasons. WKU has advanced to a bowl game in each of Helton’s three seasons at WKU, with wins in the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl and 2021 RoofClaim.Com Boca Raton Bowl.
Schedule dates and opponents are subject to change. Broadcast information for the 2022 season will be released at a later time.
2022 WKU football schedule (2021 record in parenthesis)