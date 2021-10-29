Western Kentucky returns home with momentum after spending the past two weekends on the road.
The Hilltoppers used strong defensive efforts to pick up wins at Old Dominion and Florida International and will look for another to continue its winning streak and move up in the Conference USA standings when it hosts Charlotte in a homecoming game Saturday at 3 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“We try not to look at everybody’s scenario,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We just kind of look at our scenario and who’s in front of us.
“Charlotte’s a really good team. It’s going to be a fourth-quarter game. I think their offense gives people problems. They’re well-coached – coach Will Healy, their head football coach, does a fantastic job. I know they’ll be ready to play, so we need to be ready to play. Really happy we’re coming home to play this game, though.”
Charlotte (4-3 overall, 2-1 C-USA) and WKU (3-4, 2-1) are two of the four teams in C-USA’s East Division with a 2-1 record in league play, with Marshall and Florida Atlantic being the others, so a win would give the Hilltoppers a leg up on the 49ers in the standings.
To do that, WKU will need to slow or outscore a Charlotte offense that brings a lot of weapons.
The 49ers are sixth in C-USA with 26.9 points per game and eighth in total offense, averaging just shy of 400 yards per game.
“Charlotte’s going to be a tough test,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “I think every week everybody’s going to try to give us their best shot because their offense has the pressure of trying to outscore our offense, right? So they know they’ve got to put up points, so they’ve got to come with creativity, come with plays, come with things, so there’s our task. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go and step up to the opposition.”
Charlotte is quarterbacked by Chris Reynolds, a 5-foot-11, 192-pound redshirt senior that started as a walk-on and later led the program to its best-ever season in 2019. This season, he’s thrown for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns on 127-of-192 passing with five interceptions. He’s also rushed 61 times for 198 yards and three scores.
“He’s gritty – he’s very gritty. He plays the game the right way,” Crum said. “Watching as a fan of football, watching him play, he plays the game the right way – with a chip on his shoulder, doesn’t like to slide trying to get every yard, throwing the football. It’s like kids playing football – that’s the way he plays the game, and he plays it with a great passion so I expect them to be a passionate bunch.”
Reynolds’ top targets have been Victor Tucker and Grant DuBose. The 6-foot, 188-pound Tucker has 537 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions and the 6-foot-2, 200-pound DuBose has 536 yards and five touchdowns on 34 catches. The rushing attack is led by Calvin Camp and Shadrick Byrd, who have combined for 708 yards and four touchdowns on 148 attempts.
The 49ers are coming off one of its worst offensive performances of the season, however, scoring just nine points in a blowout loss to FAU last weekend.
The Hilltoppers’ defense has been much approved in its back-to-back wins compared to the first five games of the season. WKU has given up season-lows of 20 and 19 points the last two weeks, and sacked Old Dominion and FIU quarterbacks a combined 12 times after recording just five sacks in the first five games. The Hilltoppers allowed just 28 yards rushing last week.
“They (Charlotte) put a lot of pressure on you defensively because they’re very multiple offensively,” Helton said. “The quarterback can run with the football – he’s gritty. They’ve got a lot of skill guys they can get the ball to, multiple personnels, their tight ends are critical for them. They can do it in the passing game, they can do it in the run game, so it puts a lot of pressure on your defense.
“Their defense on their side matching with our offense – I think they’ll try to say, ‘Our offense is able to score points. Let’s just limit Western and what they can do and try to let our offense go outscore them.’ We’ve got to have a really good performance offensively this week because I really do think it’s going to be hard to slow that really good offense down, that Charlotte offense, and that’ll be the challenge for our defense.”
While experiencing some slow starts throughout the season, WKU’s offense has continued to shine.
The Hilltoppers are 11th nationally in scoring at 39.9 points per game and second in total offense at 542.9 yards per game. Led by quarterback Bailey Zappe and receiver Jerreth Sterns, WKU’s passing offense leads the country with 436.3 yards per game through the air. The Hilltoppers have run the ball efficiently since the start of C-USA play, averaging 4.8 yards per game. WKU ran for 148 yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts last weekend in Miami.
Charlotte has the sixth-best scoring defense in C-USA at 27.4 points allowed per game and the 11th-best total defense, allowing 444.6 yards per game.
“They’re a little unorthodox. They’re kind of all over the place. They do some exotic different things, some different coverages that are different,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. “ ... It’s crazy – eight of their starters are graduates or seniors, so they’re veteran, they’re older guys that have done this for a long time. Seasoned guys. So definitely, definitely expecting their best shot this weekend.”
The two teams have met four times in program history, with WKU claiming three of those matchups, including the last two. The Hilltoppers are 55-31-3 all-time in homecoming games.
WKU will follow this weekend’s game with a matchup in Bowling Green with Middle Tennessee.{&end}