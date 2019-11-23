HATTIESBURG, Miss. – It’s not a fluke. Western Kentucky is back where Tyson Helton vowed to take it.
The Hilltoppers went on the road and controlled every aspect of their 28-10 win at Southern Mississippi on Saturday. The Golden Eagles had a potential Conference USA West Division title on the line and had won nine straight games at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
But Helton’s Hilltoppers are peaking at the perfect time and never gave Southern Miss a chance. Defense created scores out of turnovers and the offense was clean and efficient.
That’s been WKU’s recipe for two straight games and the result has guaranteed the Hilltoppers will be playing football in December.
“This is a tough place to play and to get a win against a really good football team, in my eyes, this is kind of the biggest win of the season,” Helton said. “This time of year, it’s really tough to come to a place like Southern Miss and get a good victory.”
WKU (7-4 overall, 5-2 C-USA) is guaranteed one of C-USA’s six bowl slots by reaching its seventh win. The Hilltoppers obtained bowl eligibility two weeks ago when it routed Arkansas on the road 45-19 in a game it led by four touchdowns at halftime. WKU needed to win one of its final two games against Southern Miss or Middle Tennessee to lock up its bowl bid one year after it won just three games under former coach Mike Sanford.
Now in Helton’s first season, the Hilltoppers are returning to the postseason by knocking off a Southern Miss team that entered Saturday on a three-game winning streak with one of the hottest quarterbacks in the conference.
“Coach was telling us if you stick with it, stay with your brothers, this will be the biggest win y’all have ever had,” junior cornerback Dionte Ruffin said. “It may not look like it to the outside world but we’re going to ride on this one for a while.”
WKU did most of the damage in the second half while the defense suffocated the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2) over the final two quarters. The Hilltoppers led 21-7 at the break and didn’t need much else from their offense after that.
WKU took an offense that averaged 30.6 points per game and held it to its second-lowest production of the year – Alabama held the Golden Eagles to seven points. It was the fewest points at home for the Golden Eagles in six seasons.
Jack Abraham’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Tim Jones tied the game in the first quarter, then WKU ran away with the win by producing 14 points off three Southern Miss turnovers.
“They got all of the breaks today, we did not get very many,” Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. “It seemed like every bounce of the ball went against us today. Give Western Kentucky credit, they did what they had to do.”
WKU’s only score in the second half came on a short fumble return for a touchdown by defensive end DeAngelo Malone late in the fourth quarter.
Storey had a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jahcour Pearson and a 21-yard score to Quin Jernighan in the first half, while receiver Jacquez Sloan scored on a 21-yard reverse. That’s all the offense needed.
The offense went without a turnover for the second straight game after those hiccups doomed the Hilltoppers in losses to C-USA East opponents Marshall and Florida Atlantic.
Storey completed 20-of-30 pass attempts for 225 yards and two scores.
“Defensively we’re one of the best teams in the country and offensively we do exactly what we need to do to put ourselves in position to win,” Storey said. “Obviously we’ve had a couple of games that didn’t go our way, but that sometimes happens. We kept battling and I’m proud of our guys.”
The Hilltoppers’ start mirrored the beginning of the Arkansas game. Right after Storey converted a fourth-and-short in Southern Miss territory, WKU ran a reverse play to the left for Sloan. The blocking wall was set perfectly and Sloan trotted into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown run.
That gave WKU successful fourth-down conversions on six straight attempts. The seventh try came up short and set up the Golden Eagles’ tying score. WKU lined up for a field goal attempt but John Haggerty, the holder, kept it after a designed pass was covered up and ran toward open field on the right side. But three Southern Miss defenders closed in and stopped Haggerty a yard short of the sticks after he stutter-stepped trying to make a move.
That quick momentum translated to Abraham hitting Tim Jones down the middle for a 68-yard touchdown pass on the very next play to tie the game.
From there, the Hilltoppers defense held the Golden Eagles in check and caught an important break that helped mount a two-score lead. WKU regained the lead on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Storey to Jahcour Pearson at the 12:17 mark of the second quarter. Southern Miss benefited from a fumble on a punt and was working on its best drive of the first half when another key turnover happened.
Abraham hit Quez Watkins over the middle and appeared to score, but Ruffin punched the ball out before Watkins crossed the goal line and Trae Meadows recovered and returned the ball back into Southern Miss territory.
“The whole time we had energy and that’s what we play off of with momentum and energy and we kept it rolling,” Ruffin said. “We harp on (turnovers) every day in practice. Today, we put it all together and made it happen.”
Storey led a four-play drive ending with a 21-yard pass to Jernighan for the redshirt senior’s first touchdown reception of the season.
An overall quiet third quarter that featured no scoring was highlighted by Antwon Kincade’s interception on the Golden Eagles’ opening drive of the half. Southern Miss also attempted a fake punt pass, but AJ Brathwaite Jr. made a tackle to keep it short of the sticks. WKU backup quarterback Kevaris Thomas also played his first snap of the season.
WKU put the game out of reach when Jeremy Darvin stripped the ball from Abraham back near the goal line. The ball bounced perfectly into Malone’s hands for the easy scoop and score with 9:34 left on the clock.
Abraham left the game with a knee injury and was replaced by Tate Whately, who led a late scoring drive for a Southern Miss field goal with 1:52 left.
“We had game planned and knew to put pressure on the quarterback and he’d try to run,” Malone said. “We had to keep everything contained. … This is really good for the program. The team right now is great. As long as we keep pushing and striving, we’re going to be good.”
UP NEXT
WKU closes out the regular season at Houchens-Smith Stadium against Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Blue Raiders defeated Old Dominion 38-17 on Saturday.
NOTES
WKU has reached the seven-win mark for the seventh time since 2011. … WKU is now 3-0 all time against Southern Miss. Saturday marked the Hilltoppers’ first trip to Hattiesburg, Miss. … With his second-quarter sack, defensive end DeAngelo Malone recorded his 19th tackle for loss to set the WKU FBS record for tackles for loss in a season. … Running back Gaej Walker rushed for 84 yards and needs four more yards to reach 1,000 for the season. … Announced attendance at M.M. Roberts Stadium was 20,369.
