WKU CROSS COUNTRY Hilltoppers run in Foothills Invitational Daily News Jeff Nations Sep 3, 2022 Western Kentucky's cross country team wrapped up action at the Foothills Invitational on Friday evening at the Choccolocco Park Sports Complex in Oxford, Ala.The women's team placed sixth in the 4k race, while the men's squad finished fifth in the 5k.The women's squad was led by Rylee Evans and Lucy Rutherford. Evans finished ninth out of 190 runners with a time of 14:43.12, while Rutherford placed 21st with a mark of 15:27.43. On the men's side, Dalton Lesher paced the squad with a time of 15:58.78, finishing 13th out of 175 runners. Aiden Nix also led the pack, placing 23rd with a mark of 16:12.18 on the course.WKU is next up to Montevallo, Ala., to run in the Blazer Classic, hosted by UAB. Tags Wku Cross Country Foothills Invitational Rylee Evans Lucy Rutherford Dalton Lesher Aiden Nix Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor